"I'm alone again": Shaquille O'Neal makes hilarious confession after comedian claims he has 'four big booty white women' as his wives

Shaquille O'Neal made a hilarious confession in response to comedian Jess Hilarous's recent remarks on him. On Thursday, the NBA Hall of Famer shared a video of himself crying profusely.

The video featured edits that replicated Shaq's expression four times in a single frame. The Lakers legend responded to the comedian's comment in the caption of his upload.

"See what happens when yall be all in my business, thanks to yall they left, now im all alone again," He captioned.

On Wednesday, comedian Jess Hilarious appeared on "The Breakfast Club" where she revealed intricate details of Shaquille O'Neal's personal life. The comedian revealed that during her visit to Shaq's Atlanta mansion, she saw the NBA Hall of Famer living with four women.

"This man is living like Neo, He got four white bi*****, big bo***** in there. Hilarious said.

At the end of his video, Shaquille O'Neal changed his expression from a cry to laughter. He stuck his tongue out confirming that the video was an act and a subtle response to Hilarious' comments about his personal life.

Shaquille O'Neal divorced his wife Shaunie O'Neal in 2010. Since then he has been linked to many women over the years. According to SportingNews Shaq has most recently been linked to Nigerian-American actress Annie Ilonzeh.

Shaquille O'Neal reveals his girlfriend once cursed him before a game by stealing his undergarments

Shaquille O'Neal is a man of many talents, the NBA Hall of Famer is famously known for his basketball career and his work as a basketball analyst and disco jockey. However, even a multi-talented man like Shaq has had some crazy encounters in the past.

During Thursday's episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq", the Lakers legend recalled one of his crazy encounters which involved one of his girlfriends and his undergarments.

"I was walking through a dorm, and my emotional girlfriend saw me talking to another girl,” Shaq said. “So she took my drawers, and it was crazy, she told me, ‘You won’t score more than six points." (32:01)

Later on, the Hall of Famer revealed that he did not score more than six points in his next few games and even missed a windmill dunk. He revealed that he had to go to his room and get his drawers back to lift off the curse.

Shaq talked about the incident while exploring the topic of the Dallas Mavericks being cursed after trading away. The Mavs are in their worst state with more than half of their roster including their starters sidelined with injuries.

