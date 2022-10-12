"I'm not here to babysit anybody. Ben knows that" - Kevin Durant wants Ben Simmons to adopt an aggressive style of play with the Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has found a way to keep teammate Ben Simmons motivated for the rest of the season. With Simmons playing a vital role in dictating Brooklyn's success, Durant took on the role of a leader to ensure his teammate stays locked in.

Simmons is widely regarded as one of the most gifted players in the NBA. Given his size, athleticism, and skill, the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a highly favorable position with him on the roster.

Unfortunately, the 26-year-old is not completely free of faults. While Simmons has immense potential to be one of the best two-way players in the league, he tends to run low on motivation quite frequently.

Nets forward Kevin Durant has reportedly figured out the key to keeping the 26-year old focused. As per NY Post's Bryan Lewis, Kevin Durant shared how he kept Ben Simmons focused. He said:

"Trust in him, pass him the ball, tell him be aggressive. I'm not here to babysit anybody. Ben knows that. If he’s got a time to be aggressive go be aggressive. Who gives a sh*t if you miss it? We like you being aggressive."

As Simmons recovers from a rather turbulent period in his career, the Nets have been supportive and nurturing of the 26-year-old. Simmons' form could determine how much progress Brooklyn can make with regards to their title aspirations.

Why Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will need Ben Simmons to step up this season

Ben Simmons during player introductions

Coming off a first-round exit in last season's playoffs, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets certainly have a point to prove this season. While the Nets were shrouded in drama in the offseason, the team are now back in a position to compete for the title.

The return of Brooklyn's superstar duo has been enriched by Ben Simmons' active status. Along with the recent additions to their roster, the Nets look like a competitive unit. However, it is still Simmons, who will play a huge role in defining their success. He functions as a perimeter defender and playmaker, who is expected to make runs towards the rim.

It is widely understood at this point that Simmons will be a defensive-minded role player in the unit. While his playmaking skills present a massive upside, Simmons remains a defensive presence who is capable of guarding at all positions.

With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving firing on all cylinders, the Nets will definitely need Simmons to stay locked in to keep their championship aspirations alive.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Ben Simmons' debut with the Nets



6 Points

5 Assists

4 Rebounds

3/6 Shooting

0/2 Free Throws

In 19 Minutes



