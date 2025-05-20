"I'm a better player": Anthony Edwards' true stance on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander resurfaces ahead of Western Conference Finals

Anthony Edwards has been one of the top performers in this year's postseason, taking down the likes of LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Jimmy Butler so far in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. However, he and the Minnesota Timberwolves face their biggest test of the year against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the likely NBA MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Edwards isn't going to back down, though.

In his fifth NBA season, all with Minnesota, Anthony Edwards has developed from a young talent into one of the best players in the league. He is the NBA's top three-point shooter this season and is averaging 26.5 points per game so far this postseason to go along with just under 40% shooting from deep. However, Gilgeous-Alexander enters the series averaging 29 points in the playoffs.

Along with being one of the best young stars in the game, Anthony Edwards is arguably the most confident player the league has to offer. His attitude has become contagious and his teammates now share his bravado entering every game. For a team built on the defensive end of the floor, Edwards' mindset is perfect as they try to capture the franchise's first NBA title.

Ahead of the 2025 Western Conference Finals, fans look back to an interview Edwards had with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith last season. In it, the Timberwolves star said that he embraces the pressure that comes with being one of the top players in the league. When it comes to who the future face of the league is, Edwards made a bold statement about himself compared to Gilgeous-Alexander.

"Me and Shai and Luka for sure," said Edwards about which players represent the league's future. "I feel like I'm a better player, 100%," he said when comparing himself to them.

Edwards has no problem backing up what he says off the court with his play on it, but Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder come into the series looking to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012. The Western Conference Finals feature two of the league's brightest stars, and fans hope the battle between them lives up to their expectations.

Anthony Edwards vs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Who has the edge?

Because of their ascension to the top of the league, fans and experts can't help but compare Anthony Edwards and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander to one another. Their numbers are similar and they matchup up well physically, but the biggest difference between the two is in their play styles and how they approach leading their teams to success.

On one side, Anthony Edwards orchestrates the Minnesota offense from the perimeter thanks to his elite shooting. However, he is still more than capable of getting downhill and creating open looks for his teammates alongside co-star Julius Randle. He is a loud, vocal leader whom his teammates rally behind as he talks trash to whoever is able to hear it.

Gilgeous-Alexander, on the other hand, is a silent assassin. He knifes into the heart of the defense, where he either kicks the ball out to the Thunder's shooters or rises up from mid-range, one of the most-feared shots in today's NBA. His calm demeanor works just as well as Edwards' loud one does. His teammates look to him to lead the way both on and off the court.

The contrasting styles of both young stars adds another intriguing wrinkle to their matchup as both try to lead their teams out of the Western Conference and into the NBA Finals, where they will have a chance to fight for the first championship of their careers.

