"I'm booing myself." Contrary to Klay Thompson, Steph Curry seemingly concedes warranting Warriors fans rage

Klay Thompson and Steph Curry find themselves in a losing record of 17-20 after getting blown away by the New Orleans Pelicans in their home court with a wide margin of 36 points. The fans expressed their displeasure at the Chase 1 Arena, and the Splash brothers accept the criticism they are getting with how they play.

The Warriors have a favorable schedule as their last seven games are played on their home floor. The team has only won twice and has lost their last two matches against the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans.

In the post-game press conference, Steph Curry agrees with the fans' feelings and would do the same if he was in their seats:

"We are obviously struggling and there is nothing to be cheered about so obviously the cheering is booing," said Steph Curry. "I don't take it in any certain type of way. Honestly, I'm booing myself. Booing our team in my head because of the way we're playing."

However, Klay Thompson shrugged off the fans' reaction by just ignoring the boobirds at the Chase 1 Center:

"I don't care. You supposed to sleep over it?" said Klay Thompson.

Golden State Warriors lose to New Orleans Pelicans by 35 with Klay Thompson and Steph Curry combining for only 28 points

The Golden State Warriors dropped to 12th in the NBA Western Conference standings after suffering their second game in a row at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans, 141-105.

Steph Curry shot 4-of-13 from the field to finish only a subpar 15 points, six assists and three triples while Klay Thompson shot better doing 50% of his 10 shots to tally 13 points along with four rebounds, two assists and one block.

The Warriors' leading scorer was their young stalwarts, Moses Moody and Trayce Jackson-Davis combining for 40 points off the bench while Jonathan Kuminga chipped in with 12 points. Draymond Green was not able to play in this game.

For the Pelicans, the team was led by Jonas Valanciunas flirting with a double-double of 21 points and nine rebounds. Zion Williamson was not far behind with 19 points, seven assists, five rebounds and a steal.

Trey Murphy came off the bench with 16 points and got four 3-pointers while five other Pelicans scored in double-figures.

The New Orleans Pelicans victory pushed them to go up 23-15 and is sixth in the NBA Western Conference standings. They have won back-to-back games and will test themselves against the defending champions Denver Nuggets on Jan. 12.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors will begin a four-game road trip on Jan. 12 as well. Among the teams in their schedule are the Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.