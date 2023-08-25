"I'm coming at him": Michael Jordan had an epic response to Bryon Russell's taunts

Michael Jordan had a storybook ending for his tenure with the Chicago Bulls with a game-winning shot over the Utah Jazz back in 1998. That may be one of the most replayed sequences in the history of basketball but on the defensive end of that was Bryon Russell.

During the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame speech of Michael Jordan, he shared a backstory with Bryon Russell prior to making 'The Shot'. He said that the Utah Jazz wingman wanted to go against him and stressed to Jordan personally his wish.

"I hate to do it to him but he's such a nice guy and when I first met Bryon Russell-- I was in Chicago in 1994, I was working out for baseball, they came down for a workout and shootaround," recalls Jordan. I came over to say 'hello' and this time I had no thought to coming back and playing the game of basketball and Brian Russell came over to me and say 'you know what man? Why'd you quit? Why'd you quit? You know I could guard you. If I ever see you in a pair of shorts, if I ever see you in a pair of shorts--'"

In the 18 months that Jordan played baseball, he decided to give basketball a second chance and returned to the NBA. In 1996, the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz started their NBA Finals rivalry facing each other for two consecutive seasons.

"So when I did decide to come back in 1995 and then we played Utah 96, I'm at the center circle and Bryon Russell sitting next to me and I looked over to Bryon, 'see nobody saw the conversation you made in 1994 when you wish I think I can guard you, I can shut you down, I would love to play against you... well, your about to get your chance'," tells Jordan.

"Since that day, he got his chance, I don't know I'll succeed in these words but I think he had his chance and believe me, I relished on that point and from this day forward, if i ver see him in shorts, I'm coming at him," said Jordan.

Bryon Russell never really slowed down 34-year-old Michael Jordan as he dropped 33.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 blocks during the 1996 NBA Finals. Jordan capped it off with 'The Shot' which put Russell on posters everywhere.

As Michael Jordan's Hall of Fame speech was made viral, Bryon Russell got a lot of messages asking what he thought about it. In the last part of Jordan's speech about Russell, the six-time NBA champion said that he would still go after him if he saw him with a pair of basketball shorts.

In response, Russell said to ESPN that he would welcome Michael Jordan's challenge and face him one-on-one.

The one-on-one between Michael Jordan and Bryon Russell never really happened as the 10-time NBA scoring champion never responded to his challenge.

