"I'm cursing Bron out" - Dwyane Wade reveals heated exchange with LeBron James & regrets over it

In an interview with Shannon Sharpe on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Dwyane Wade recalled the time he was seen having a heated exchange with LeBron James in the 2011 NBA Finals.

"We all have had our struggles," Wade said, "and so, as a leader, I looked at it myself. I was like, ‘You didn’t do enough, D.’ And you will see a clip where I’m cursing Bron out. I’m in his ear. I’m talking to him. But that probably wasn’t the way I should have done it. Maybe I should have done something else.”

In Game 3 of the finals, the video shows Wade intensely speaking to LeBron at a close angle as the Heat managed nail-biting 88-86 win.

LeBron James struggled for much of the game as he notched up 17 points (6-of-14 shooting, including 1-of-4 from 3-point range) and nine assists with four turnovers. Dwyane Wade on the other hand had a quality outing of 29 points (12-of-21 shooting, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range) and 11 rebounds.

After that game, LeBron James followed his 17-point outing with an eight-point performance in an 86-83 Game 4 loss. James shot 3 of 11 for the game, including going 0-of-3 from 3-point range. LeBron also had nine rebounds and seven assists with four turnovers.

From that point on, LeBron struggled in each game as the Miami Heat ended up losing the series in six games. In the finals, James averaged 17.8 points per game (47.8% shooting, including 32.1% from 3-point range), 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists against the Mavericks in the finals.

Interestingly, LeBron James was incredible in the third-round matchup against Derrick Rose and the Chicago Bulls. He averaged 25.8 ppg (44.7% shooting, including 38.9% from 3-point range), 7.8 rpg and 6.6 apg.

LeBron James recalls disappointing 2011 finals performance

On "The Shop: Uninterrupted," LeBron James recalled his subpar outing at the 2011 finals.

“My first year in Miami, I was down there and I wanted to prove everybody wrong," James said. "And I, like, literally lost myself in the moment. I lost myself. And I got all the way to the championship that year and lost. And the reason, I knew….afterward, I was like, 'We lost because I wasn’t even there.'"

After that finals loss, however, LeBron went on to win back-to-back championships with the Miami Heat, then one each with the Cleveland Cavaliers and LA Lakers.

