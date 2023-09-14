“I’m definitely not a 9/11 truther“ – Shaquille O’Neal once denied spreading conspiracy theory on Twin Towers tragedy

Shaquille O’Neal is known, among other things, for his social media prowess, frequently engaging in discussions, sharing basketball-related queries and playfully trolling. However, in 2015, his Facebook account and blog stirred controversy by posting content that raised doubts about the authenticity of the 9/11 attacks.

The now-deleted post featured a widely circulated slow-motion video depicting the second plane's impact on the South Tower during the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Screenshot of the controversial post

It claimed that the materials used in the construction of the buildings should not have allowed a plane to penetrate them as smoothly as Flight 175 did.

Shaq's Facebook page shared the post, inviting the question: “This might make you think twice ... what do you think?”

The post was taken down swiftly as Shaq refuted its claims. According to the legendary big man, the post was made by his marketing firm, Digital Mavericks, and he subsequently terminated its services.

“This post was insulting and offensive, and I apologize to everyone who came across it,” Shaq’s statement read. “Once I learned that it was on my Facebook page and blog, I ordered it removed and fired the firm that posted it. I am not and never have been a ‘9/11 truther.

“My father served our country and I am immensely proud of the sacrifices people make daily to keep us safe. The events of 9/11 were a horrible tragedy for our nation and it’s a disgrace that anyone would think otherwise."

Digital Mavericks CEO Matt Argall apologized for the incident.

“[O]ne of our employees posted a link on Mr. O’Neal’s social media that related to the tragic events of 9/11,” he said. “Mr. O’Neal had no knowledge of the posting. Further, it does not represent the views of Mr. O’Neal, our clients or our organization. We sincerely apologize.

"We have removed the link from Mr. O’Neal’s social media and no longer manage social media content for him. We are very sensitive to the tragedy of 9/11 and apologize greatly for this post.”

Shaquille O’Neal and the Lakers' three-peat

The controversial post was made amid Shaq’s three-peat with the LA Lakers, which spanned from 2000 to 2002.

In the 1999-2000 season, the Lakers, led by the dynamic duo of Shaq and Kobe Bryant, emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the Western Conference. They went on to win the NBA championship, defeating the Indiana Pacers in six games.

Shaq was named Finals MVP after averaging 38.0 points, 16.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in 45.5 minutes per game.

The following season, 2000-2001, the Lakers continued their dominance, posting an impressive 56-26 regular-season record. Shaq and Kobe continued their stellar play, and they received strong support from teammates like Derek Fisher, Rick Fox and Robert Horry.

The Lakers advanced to the NBA Finals once again and dispatched the Philadelphia 76ers in five games to secure their second consecutive championship.

Shaq was again named Finals MVP after averaging 33.0 ppg, 15.8 rpg, 4.8 apg and 3.4 bpg in 45.5 mpg.

The Lakers' three-peat was completed in the 2001-2002 season, as they captured their third straight NBA championship after sweeping the New Jersey Nets in the finals in which Shaq averaged 36.3 ppg, 12.3 rpg, 3.8 apg and 2.8 blpg to win the Finals MVP trophy for the third time.

While the Lakers' three-peat with Shaq came to an end in 2002, it left an indelible mark on the franchise's legacy and solidified the team's place among the all-time greats in NBA history.