"I’m so disappointed": Magic Johnson doesn't mince words as Joel Embiid pulls out of big matchup with Nikola Jokic

Reigning league MVP Joel Embiid was a late scratch for the Philadelphia 76ers’ showdown against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets on Saturday in Denver. That left NBA legend Magic Johnson disappointed, as he was looking forward to the battle between the two best big men in the game right now.

While not initially on the Sixers' injury report heading into the contest, unlike fellow starters Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey, Embiid was announced a no-go minutes before tipoff over what ESPN reported to be left knee soreness.

The Philly big man had warmed up with the team in pre-game, so the decision for him not to play took many by surprise, one of which was Johnson. The five-time NBA champion and LA Lakers great tweeted to express his disappointment over the clash between Embiid and Jokic that never materialized.

He also expressed his excitement for the showdown between LeBron James and Stephen Curry in the game between the Lakers and Golden State Warriors slated on Saturday. Johnson wrote:

“I’m so disappointed that I won’t get to see Jokic vs Embiid, as Embiid announced he won’t be playing. But I’m excited to watch the showdown of stars LeBron James and Steph Curry at 5:30! The Lakers and the Warriors have been struggling, so this could be a season-changing win for either team!”

With Joel Embiid not playing, it marked another year that he did not take the Ball Arena floor. The last time he played an NBA game in Denver was in 2019, where the Nuggets pulled the rug from under the Sixers by recovering from a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit, culminating with Jokic hitting the game-winner.

With their big man not playing, the Sixers lost to the Nuggets 111-105 on Saturday. This season, Joel Embiid has averaged 36.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.1 steals in 34.2 minutes.

Joel Embiid impressive against Nikola Jokic in first meeting this season

With Joel Embiid not playing on Saturday, fans did not see a second serving of his encounter with Nikola Jokic this season. In their first showdown in Philadelphia two weeks ago, the reigning league MVP was impressive in his team's 126-121 victory.

Embiid finished with 41 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, while Jokic had 25 points and 19 rebounds. Following the contest, the 29-year-old seven-time NBA All-Star shared his thoughts on his clash with Jokic, giving props to his fellow heavyweight titan. Joel Embiid said (as reported by NBC Sports):

“It’s funny, because Twitter, we have a war going on between Philly fans and Denver fans. It’s funny because both of us are just like, who cares? We want to play basketball and win some games.

"But he deserves (the praise). Until you knock him down, that’s the best in the league. He’s the finals MVP. Until you take that away, he can claim that.But then again, I also believe in myself.”

The Sixers are third in the Eastern Conference with a 29-15 record, while the Nuggets are third in the West with a 32-15 card.

