7 best-shot creators in NBA ft. Luka Doncic and Trae Young

To succeed in a league like the NBA, having shot creators is crucial. More often than not, teams with players who can create shots for themselves and their teammates on a steady basis have better chances of being competitive game in and game out.

The ongoing season features a number of solid players who can be considered as great shot creators. Incidentally, all of them are the recognized stars of their respective teams, which is little wonder, since a lot is bestowed on these players to achieve team success.

Here's a look at seven of these special players:

7 best-shot creators in the ongoing NBA season

#1. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Undoubtedly one of the top, if not the leading, shot creators in the league right now is Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

His team is sixth in points scored average with 119 per contest and a huge part of it is his second league-leading scoring average of 32.7 points, which he accomplishes with 48.5% shooting clip and 37.6% from 3-point country. For good measure, he dishes out 9.1 assists (fourth in the league).

Doncic’s efforts are reaping huge rewards for the Mavericks, who currently have a 16-11 record, sixth in the Western Conference.

#2. Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

The league’s No. 2 man in assists this season with 11.1 dimes per game, Trae Young partners it with a solid scoring output of 28.2 points, making him a true handful on the offensive end.

With him facilitating shots for himself and his teammates, the Hawks are in the top three in scoring with 123.1 points per game.

Atlanta has had its struggles early with a 12-15 record but is managing to stay in games most of the time with their scoring.

#3. Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Nikola Jokic remains his do-it-all self and provides the much-needed motor for his team as they go for back-to-back titles.

He has been steady for 26.5 points, 9.3 assists per contest and an efficient 53.9% shooting clip. On his lead, the defending champions Nuggets have one of the more balanced scoring attacks in the league which has seen them score 115.2 points per outing and a winning record of 19-10.

#4. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

The reigning league MVP Joel Embiid is tops in scoring this season with 35.1 points per game, built, among other things, on 54.1% shooting and 11.7 free-throw attempts per game. He also has a 5.9-assist average in leading the charge for the Sixers.

Philadelphia has a points scored average of 122.3 points which it has used for a current 19-8 record, third in the Eastern Conference.

#5. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

While he is now with a fellow superstar running-mate in Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo remains a top shot creator for the Bucks.

The "Greek Freak" is currently going for 30.6 points on a very efficient 61.1% shooting clip for Milwaukee (20-7). He also creates a lot of scoring opportunities on the free throw line, going to the stripe 11.2 times a game. He pads it further with 5.4 assists for his team, which scores a second league-best 124.7 points.

#6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC Thunder)

"SGA" is steadily building a reputation as a solid all-around NBA superstar facilitator for the Thunder.

Currently, he is going for 30.7 points per contest on 53.8 shooting for Oklahoma City, which has the second-best record in the Western Conference at 17-8. He also involves his teammates with 6.4 assists in 35 minutes of play.

With him leading, the Thunder have been steady for 120.2 points a game.

#7. De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings)

De’Aaron Fox continues with his All-Star-caliber play in the ongoing season with a solid 30.1-point and 6.2-assist average for the fifth-running Kings (16-10) out in the West.

With him playing the main facilitator role, Sacramento has been steady for 118.2 points per game and a team not to be easily run over.