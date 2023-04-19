"I'm disgusted" - Stephen A. Smith takes serious issue with Draymond Green's suspension

The Golden State Warriors are in deep trouble after losing Draymond Green to suspension for Game 3 against the Sacramento Kings.

The Warriors have been outclassed by the Sacramento Kings so far in the first round of the playoffs. De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis have by far been the best players in the series, with the Warriors facing the same issues as they have all season.

A lack of defensive activity, too many mistakes and missed opportunities mean that the Kings have the series in control. The situation is even worse because Draymond Green has been suspended for Game 3, which puts the Golden State Warriors at risk of going 3-0 down.

Stephen A. Smith, who had previously claimed that he would not be surprised if the NBA ended up suspending Green, said that he is disgusted by the decision:

"I was not surprised at all [by Draymond Green's suspension], but incredibly disappointed [in the NBA]. ... I'm disgusted with the NBA this morning."

Stephen A. Smith changes tune on NBA decision on Draymond Green

Draymond Green and his teammates, most notably Klay Thompson, maintained after the game that the contact was a result of Sabonis’ decision to grab the 33-year-old’s leg. Green also received support from different quarters, most notable Shaquille O’Neal, who claimed that he would have done something similar if someone had grabbed his leg.

Sabonis, on the other hand, claimed that there was little he could do and that he was off-balance when he held Green. Regardless, the situation is extremely difficult for the Warriors considering the kind of form the third seed Kings find themselves in.

Green and his teammates might even be considered guilty of taking the series lightly. Green had only days before the series sent a warning to the NBA, asking them not to let the Warriors win another title.

As things stand, the team will need Steph Curry to be at his best, although it is not a matter of offense that the Warriors appear to be lacking at. The Golden State Warriors simply do not look like a team capable of defending as a unit, and have made far too many errors so far in the series.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Warriors are ‘livid’ with the NBA’s decision to suspend Draymond Green, per @wojespn The Warriors are ‘livid’ with the NBA’s decision to suspend Draymond Green, per @wojespn https://t.co/wH0C54RGCT

While Stephen A. Smith might be disgusted by NBA’s decision to suspend Green, there is little doubt that the Golden State Warriors are in a tough spot.

