"I’m there to dominate" - Paul George doubles down on his "bully s**t" season take & warrants to "destroy" every team

LA Clippers wing Paul George has reiterated his warning to the NBA, asserting his intention to be dominant next season after dealing with several injuries last year that caused him to miss the playoffs.

Just last month, Paul George indicated his determination to enter the 2023-24 season in a much stronger and more formidable state.

“Mark my words, I’m on my bully sh*t next season,” he said during a Twitch stream.

And in an interview with SLAM Magazine, the 6-foot-8 forward doubled down on this claim.

“I gotta hold myself accountable to that,” George said. “Every night I’m on the floor, I’m there to dominate. Whether it’s [being] more physical, or going right at whoever I gotta go at, you’re gonna feel me. I’m having that approach of every time I’m on the floor, I’m there to dominate and destroy you.”

But to achieve this, the Clipper admitted he has to appear in more games and be consistent. George only appeared in 56 regular-season games last season and was absent in the playoffs, during which the Clippers succumbed to the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

“I’ve been a pretty consistent scorer, been a high-level player for many years,” he said. “But for me, it’s just getting to a level of consistency. And, again, not backing down and destroying whatever I have to [to] get to where I need to get to. So I think it’ll be noticeable by the way I play this year.”

Paul George’s offseason focus is sharpening his mentality

When asked about his offseason priorities, George specified that he has been primarily focusing on his mentality:

“I work extremely hard on improving and getting better, but for me, it’s just the mentality—going back to having that 22, 23-year-old mentality at 33 of, every time I’m on the floor, I’m there to dominate and just be the best player on the floor at all times."

While definitely an exceptional player, George has encountered numerous disappointments in the playoffs, leading to fans doubting his reliability and star status. He added:

“So that’s the mentality I’m going into it [with]. That’s how I’m approaching this summer. At the end of the day, I love where I’ll finish because if I have that mentality, I know I’m giving it everything I have, and I can live with those results."

George has averaged 20.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in his career. Now aged 33, and with the Clippers having a veteran-filled roster who are now a year older, George surely needs a standout 2023-24 season.