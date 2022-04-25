"I'm excited about where I'm at" - Stephen Curry hints at making a comeback to the starting lineup post-injury

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors may have lost Game 4 of their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets, but there is still a lot to cheer about.

The Warriors will now return to their home floor with the opportunity to close out the series in Game 5 on Wednesday. Additionally, the chances of Curry making his return to the starting lineup for the Dubs are better than ever before.

Curry had his second 30-point game of the series on Sunday. He posted 33 points and eight assists while coming off the bench in the 121-126 loss against the Nuggets.

Speaking to the media after the game, Curry said he felt good about his health and that things were progressing in the right direction for him. The eight-time All-Star, who has come off the bench for Golden State the entire series, said:

"Yeah, everything I've been doing has been progressing in the right direction. Felt great to finish the third quarter and play the whole fourth quarter and not get fatigued at all... I'm excited about where I'm at. Looking forward to the next game."

"It's the worst feeling in the world" - Stephen Curry about his missed free-throw attempts

Although he scored 33 points in Game 4, Stephen Curry didn't have a great shooting game by his own high standards. He went 10-of-23 (43.5%) from the field and 3-of-11 (27.3%) from behind the arc.

What was even more strange was that he missed four free throws in his 14 visits to the charity stripe. This comes after he finished the 2021-22 regular season with the second-best free-throw shooting percentage (92.3%).

Nonetheless, Curry looked at the brighter side of his missed free-throw attempts, even as he admitted to feeling horrible about the misses. The superstar point guard said:

"Missed free throws, I hate it. It's the worst feeling in the world because it's what I do really well. The misses were all in-and-out, pretty much. One front rim, no, no, two front rims, two in-and-outs. But I'm glad I got there 14 times, which speaks of how I'm feeling physically, just trying to be aggressive."

Stephen Curry has come off the bench only 12 times (regular season and postseason combined) in his entire career. Sunday night was the sixth instance of him playing as a reserve in his playoff career.

