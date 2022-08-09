"I'm excited to be with the kids, to join them in the fun and taking a few shots with them" - Shaquille O'Neal excited to entertain fans at 2022 NBA Abu Dhabi games

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most entertaining personalities in NBA history.

The Hall of Fame center and LA Lakers legend cannot wait to engage with NBA fans in Abu Dhabi. The league will be playing two preseason games for the first time ever in the Arabian Gulf.

In an interview with The National, O'Neal revealed that he'll be among the NBA legends to visit the United Arab Emirates in October. He expressed his excitement about entertaining the fans in Abu Dhabi, especially the kids. He's also looking to inspire the next generation of basketball players from the region.

"I'm looking forward to my first visit to the region and I can promise everyone a great time, lots of fun and lots of energy," O'Neal said. "This is a testing game and the first games of the season and hopefully we'll get a great reaction from the fans.

"I'm excited to be with the kids, to join them in the fun and taking a few shots with them."

The National @TheNationalNews NBA Abu Dhabi Games



“I’m looking forward to my first visit to the region"

thenationalnews.com/sport/2022/08/… Shaquille O’Neal promises a great time at 2022NBA Abu Dhabi Games“I’m looking forward to my first visit to the region" Shaquille O’Neal promises a great time at 2022 🏀 NBA Abu Dhabi Games “I’m looking forward to my first visit to the region"thenationalnews.com/sport/2022/08/…

The 2022 NBA Abu Dhabi games will be held at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island. The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are scheduled to face each other on October 6 and 8. Fans will surely be looking forward to NBA All-Stars such Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

The NBA and Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism agreed to a multiyear deal last year, per ESPN. The partnership's first project was the Junior NBA Abu Dhabi League, launched earlier this year. It included several NBA FIT programs and NBA 2K League exhibition matches.

"Hosting NBA and NBA 2K League games and events in Abu Dhabi builds on our commitment to growing basketball around the world," NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said last year.

"Through this partnership, we will bring the authentic NBA experience to fans in the UAE and support basketball development in the region by providing more opportunities for young boys and girls to learn and play the game."

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



More: The Bucks and Hawks will compete in two preseason games in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) at Etihad Arena as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, the NBA announced.More: theathletic.com/news/bucks-haw… The Bucks and Hawks will compete in two preseason games in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) at Etihad Arena as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, the NBA announced.More: theathletic.com/news/bucks-haw… https://t.co/8bbBHAu3r6

Shaquille O'Neal's busy summer

Shaquille O'Neal at the F1 Grand Prix of USA

Shaquille O'Neal had a very busy summer. He moved to a new home in Dallas for the launch of over 50 branches of his Big Chicken restaurant. He also spent some time in Europe as DJ Diesel playing for several music festivals.

O'Neal started his European Tour in Spain before heading to Croatia for a two-day set in Krk and Dubrovnik. He then flew back to Spain and played at the Dreambeach Festival in Almeria. He ended his five-day tour at the 2022 Tomorrowland Festival in Boom, Belgium.

In addition to expanding his business and being a world-famous DJ, Shaq also did some work for his community. He returned to his hometown of Newark, New Jersey to unveil several projects aimed at helping people. He also spent some time at a Boys & Girls Club in Henry County, Atlanta.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar