"I'm that extra wife" - Alisah Chanel spares no effort to celebrate PJ Washington's first NBA conference finals victory

Alisah Chanel posts a photo on social media celebrating PJ Washington and the Dallas Mavericks' Western Conference win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Fans of the Mavs are high on celebrating after securing their spot to play in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. But the player's family members are more excited.

Washington has played a significant role for the Dallas team in their bid to have one of the best postseason runs in franchise history. The forward has played every game of the playoffs and has had a positive effect on the team. He's averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists as the team's starting power forward.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Everyone around him has been excited about helping the team make it to the biggest stage for a chance to win a championship ring. Chanel, his wife, has been in fan mode the entire time and has attended games to show her support. After winning the conference title, she posted a photo of her celebrating the win with the Mavs forward and a cake.

"I'm that extra wife," Chanel wrote in the caption.

Chanel celebrates conference win in style

For Washington, this is the first postseason appearance of his career. He spent the first four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets before he was traded to Dallas midway through the season. The forward has been an important player for the Mavs with his tenacity on defense and his incredible outside stroke.

Also read: PJ Washington's wife Alisah Chanel rocks $33,000 Hermes Bag at Mavericks-Timberwolves Game 5 appearance

PJ Washington trolled the Hornets after the Western Conference win

The Mavs players were full of energy as they beat the Wolves in five games. Immediately after securing a spot in the NBA Finals, PJ Washington went live on Instagram to share the moment with his followers. During his live session, Washington took a shot at the Hornets franchise.

"From the bottom, to the top," Washington said.

The forward sat next to Daniel Gafford and encouraged their starting center to chime in on what he was saying.

"Tell 'em Gaff. We went from the bottom to the top."

Gafford couldn't hold it in as he laughed it off.

Expand Tweet

Like Washington, the Mavs acquired Gafford at the trade deadline. The center spent almost four seasons with the Washington Wizards. Although the Wizards made the postseason back in 2021, the team has not recovered since. Before the 6 ft. 10 big man was traded, the Washington team wasn't performing well and was at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Both Washington and Gafford struggled early in their careers and are now being rewarded for their hard work with a trip to the NBA Finals.

Also read: "Bottom to the top"- PJ Washington shades Hornets, Wizards amid celebrating finals appearance with Daniel Gafford