"I'm getting old. I'm not able to dunk on people anymore, so I've got to be sneaky" - Giannis Antetokounmpo gives a hilarious explanation for his game-winning layup against Charlotte Hornets

Giannis Antetokounmpo helped the Milwaukee Bucks win their eighth straight game with a game-winning layup against the Charlotte Hornets. After the game, Antetokoumpo jokingly explained why he went for a layup instead of a powerful slam dunk.

In the Bucks' wild 127-125 win over the Hornets, Giannis hit the game-winning layup with two seconds left in the game. Overtime was on the horizon after LaMelo Ball made a ridiculous three-point shot with 5.9 seconds left to tie the game. However, Antetokounmpo had other plans as he iced the game to give the Bucks their 14th win of the season.

In the postgame interview, Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked about his game-winner and the two-time MVP had a hilarious explanation for it. Antetokounmpo said that he's not young anymore so he has to get sneaky and creative to get the bucket.

"I'm getting old. I'm not able to dunk on people anymore, so I've got to be sneaky," Antetokounmpo said.

In reality, Giannis is just 26 years old and will turn 27 on December 6th. He's just entering his prime and it's scary to think how good he'll be in a few years. Antetokounmpo just keeps improving year after year, season after season.

"The Greek Freak" already has two NBA MVPs, one NBA championship and is considered one of the 75 greatest players ever. He's also having another MVP season as the Bucks defend their title.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks outlast LaMelo Ball and the Hornets

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks against the Charlotte Hornets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks faced LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets for the first time this season on Wednesday. It was a wild game with a crazy final minute of amazing plays.

Khris Middleton hit a three-point shot with 52 seconds left to give the Bucks a 123-122 lead. Giannis almost hit a dagger drive, but was called for an offensive foul in their possession. Middleton hit two clutch free throws with 8.6 seconds left in the game to give Milwaukee a three-point lead.

On the next possession, LaMelo Ball hit a game-tying three-point shot with 5.9 seconds remaining. That shot set up Giannis Antetokounmpo's game-winning finger roll. With two seconds left, Miles Bridges shot a hail-mary from half court and it almost went in.

Antetokounmpo finished the game with 40 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, while six other Bucks players scored in double figures. This included Khris Middleton, who had 21 points, and Grayson Allen adding 16 points.

Meanwhile, LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with a career-high 36 points, while also having five rebounds, nine assists and three steals. Kelly Oubre had 25 points off the bench and Miles Bridges added 22 points and nine rebounds.

After the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo exchanged jerseys with the young Hornets superstar. However, Giannis revealed in the postgame interview that the league confiscated the jerseys. There was no explanation given, but it could be because of the league's health and safety protocols.

