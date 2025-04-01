"I'm getting sick and tired of you" - Stephen A. Smith gets 100% real on Dwyane Wade's refusal to rank himself with Michael Jordan

Dwyane Wade was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame last summer. With three NBA titles, an NBA Finals MVP award, 13 All-Star selections and a scoring title, Wade's NBA career alone is impressive. When factoring in his Olympic gold medal and his college career, which the Basketball Hall of Fame takes into consideration, Wade's case makes itself.

The way ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sees things, however, Wade needs to put some more respect on his name. On "The Why with Dwyane Wade," the Hall of Famer talked about how his career accomplishments don't compare to the likes of Michael Jordan and Bill Russell.

On Tuesday, Smith fired back on "First Take," saying Wade deserves to be mentioned in the same conversation as Jordan and Russell:

"I'm going to say this on national television, D-Wade, my brother: I'm getting sick and tired of you diminishing who the hell you are. You ain't no 25th floor. You the 30th floor.

"That's a three-time champion there we're talking about with Dwyane Wade. That's a guy that recruited LeBron James. That's a guy that sacrificed a lot of his game to facilitate LeBron James being who he is. ... Dwyane Wade, arguably the third greatest off guard in the history of basketball behind M.J. And Kobe."

"That's when I knew that was really serious," - Dwyane Wade opens up on kidney cancer diagnosis

Earlier this year, the NBA community was rocked by reports that Dwyane Wade had undergone surgery after being diagnosed with kidney cancer.

At the time, the NBA community was left stunned by the news, given that Wade is a young athlete who had just recently retired following the 2018-19 NBA season.

As he told "Today" in an interview in early March, he went to the doctor for a checkup after turning 40, given that his dad has dealt with prostate cancer.

When Wade made the appointment, he was experiencing some stomach pains and a slow stream while urinating; however, all things considered, he said that he was feeling "pretty healthy."

As it turned out, however, Wade had a mass on his kidney that was detected through an MRI:

"Immediately they try to say, 'Well, we don’t know if it’s cancerous, but it’s something on there, and you’re a young man, and we just want to make sure that, you obviously are able to live this healthy lifestyle.'

"So, now I’m processing the possibility of surgery on my kidneys. I’ve had it on my knees, I’ve had it on my shoulder, but it’s something that feels a little realer when it’s inside your body."

Once it was confirmed that the mass on his kidney was cancer, doctors told him that in 5-10 years, the cancer could spread to other organs like his lungs and his brain.

As a result, he decided to opt for surgery and is now cancer-free.

In the wake of the health scare, Wade is encouraging others to speak up about their ailments and get things checked out, saying that early detection is crucial in treatment.

