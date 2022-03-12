"I'm glad he's sitting on the bench" - Shaquille O'Neal would've judged Ben Simmons' character if he had not traveled with Brooklyn Nets to Philly

Shaquille O'Neal has been very firm in his stance on the Ben Simmons situation. He criticized the Australian for bailing out on the Philadelphia 76ers when things heated up between the two sides. However, Shaq gave Simmons credit for showing up to the Wells Fargo Center for the first time since his trade to the Brooklyn Nets.

As expected, the 25-year-old did not play in the game, but he was present on the bench. That was enough for the fans as they booed him for what he had done to the franchise.

Shaq definitely would have liked for Ben Simmons to play in this blockbuster game as the two teams have a lot of history between them. Simmons was not the only focal point in the game, even James Harden was part of the matchup and this was the first time he faced his former side since seeking a trade to the 76ers.

The 'Inside the NBA' crew discussed the excitement surrounding the game and Shaquille O'Neal said:

"It's a lot of things that we gonna be seeing in this game. James [Harden] gonna show those two, 'Ya, I made a mistake, I'm not the third fiddle, Ima show you the real James Harden tonight'. Kyrie is gonna show him 'We glad you're gone', Kevin's gonna show him, 'We're glad you gone'."

"Joel Embiid's still saying, 'I'm the best big man, we gonna bust you up. But it would have been a better night if Ben was playing , but I give him credit for going out there, I was he was playing."

Shaquille O'Neal stated that he would have certainly taken the court if he was in the situation. It makes sense as he was one of the toughest players of his generation. The Philly crowd was very hostile and to play amidst all the boos and nasty comments would have been tough.

Ben Simmons showed character when he decided to show up, he didn't seem too affected and even participated in pre-game routines. Giving credit to the youngster, Shaq said:

"I'm glad he's sitting on the bench, because if he didn't that would've told me a lot about him."

Brooklyn Nets secure a dominant win in Ben Simmons' return to Philly

The game between the Nets and the 76ers was highly anticipated since the trade deadline. There were a lot of expectations as it was one of the most hyped games of the season. Legends like Allen Iverson and Julius Erving were also present to witness the matchup.

Contrary to expectations, the game was not neck-and-neck. The Brooklyn Nets had their names all over the game from the tip-off. Former 76ers players, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond had an instant impact as they played to prove a point in front of coach Doc Rivers and the whole organization.

Curry scored 24 points, and Drummond added seven points, seven rebounds and three blocks in just 20 minutes.

The Nets had a mammoth 21 point lead going into halftime. A strong resurgence was expected, but the Nets were unstoppable on the night as they kept making baskets and took the game away from the 76ers.

The home fans started storming out of the stadium after just three quarters as all the damage had been done by that time. Boos for Ben Simmons slowly started slowing down as the 76ers had nothing to cheer about after the carnage caused by Kevin Durant and his Nets.

After four quarters, the Nets emerged victorious by a 129-100 scoreline, which is a great boost for them, considering the recent skid in form they have had. Ben Simmons was also seen smiling as he liked how the team stood up for him and played aggressively against the 76ers on the night.

