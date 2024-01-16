“I'm going to break your fu**ing legs”: Baron Davis recalls hilarious Shaquille O'Neal thrashing over embarrassing failed dunk

Despite standing at 6-foot-3, Baron Davis' athletic ability allowed him to be a high-flying point guard. He recently opened up on how it almost got him in trouble with a future Hall of Famer.

While sitting down with Gilbert Arenas on his podcast, Davis opened up on an encounter he had with Shaquille O'Neal when they were in college. Since Shaq was a top prospect in the nation, Davis tried to make a name for himself by dunking on him. Not only did he miss, but the future MVP hit him with a warning that he would never forget.

"I tried to dunk on Shaq he said 'bro if you ever do that again I'm gonna break yo f****** legs,'" Davis said. "I was like cool bro, like I had my chance, I missed. I thought I had him too."

Baron Davis played two years at UCLA before making the jump to the NBA. In 59 total games, he averaged 13.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists.

As for Shaq, he made a name for himself at LSU. During his final season, he averaged 24.1 PPG, 14.0 RPG, and 5.2 blocks before being drafted No. 1 by the Orlando Magic.

Baron Davis had a long highlight reel of poster dunks in the NBA

Things might not have gone well for Baron Davis with Shaquille O'Neal, but it never stopped him from hunting poster dunks. Once he got to the league, he took every opportunity to slam on a defender under the rim.

Davis was drafted third overall by the Charlotte Hornets in 1999. He would suit up for multiple franchises, but is most known for his time with the Golden State Warriors. During his time there, he'd had one of the best poster dunks of his career.

While facing off against the Utah Jazz, Baron Davis found himself with a clear lane to the hoop. Andrei Kirilenko rotated to protect the rim, a decision he'd quickly regret. Davis proceeded to rise up and throw down a dunk that sent the packed arena into a frenzy.

Early in his career, Davis decided to show off his bounce during NBA's All-Star weekend. He competed in the 2001 Slam Dunk Contest, where he'd eventually be beat out by Desmond Mason of the Washington Wizards. Davis most notable attempt from that year was trying to dunk while blindfolded.

Davis played in 800 games across his 13-year run in the league. Besides the Warriors and Hornets, other franchises he played for includes the LA Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks.

At his peak, Davis was a two-time All-Star and received All-NBA honors in 2004. He finished his career with averages of 16.1 PPG, 3.8 RPG, and 7.2 APG.

