Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr made hilarious remarks as the team cut down their turnovers in Game 3 of their first rounds series against the Kings. After committing 15 in Game 1 and 20 in Game 2, the Dubs committed 11 turnovers in Game 3.

That played a significant role in their 114-97 potential season-saving win at home. Here's what Kerr said after the game regarding this (via 95.7 The Game):

"I'm going to have a margarita... But I was going to do that anyways."

Golden State's turnover issue had plenty to do with their losses in Games 1 and 2. They are a turnover-prone team due to their fast-paced style of play, but most of those were unforced errors in this series.

The Warriors conceded seven points off turnovers in Game 3. That number went up to 25 in Game 2 and 16 in Game 1. Steve Kerr's team also cleaned up on the boards.

They out-rebounded the Sacramento Kings 69-60, including 18 on the offensive glass. The Dubs did that despite missing Draymond Green, who was serving a one-game suspension from the NBA for stomping on Domantas Sabonis' chest in Game 2.

Golden State Warriors Game 3 win has shifted momentum in their favor

The NBA playoffs are all about momentum, and the defending champions, Golden State Warriors, are well aware of it. They were in unfamiliar territory, down 0-2 in a playoff series for the first time under coach Steve Kerr's rein.

However, the Dubs came out on top with a homecourt advantage. A loss in this game would've all but entirely favored the Kings to get past them. However, the win now puts pressure on Sacramento. Golden State made the adjustments they needed on both ends in this game.

Steph Curry continued his fine run with a 36-point outing. Meanwhile, Kevon Looney's extended minutes in Draymond Green's absence provided Steve Kerr with another option suited to fend off the Kings. The Warriors also got strong minutes from sophomore Moses Moody, who could see more playing time over the next few games.

Golden State is nearly unbeatable once they find their rhythm and adjustments. The Dubs will enter Game 4 as the favorites with homecourt advantage but will need to ensure they remain just as disciplined in Game 5 on the road.

The Warriors seem to have identified the Kings' weaknesses and worked their way around the physical play of their opponents. That will be crucial as the series shifts back to Sacramento.

