“I’m going for the No. 1 spot… Getting info back from teams that I want to hear" - Kentucky's Shaedon Sharpe reveals his reason for declaring for the draft

Kentucky Wildcats freshman Shaedon Sharpe is one of the most fascinating prospects in the NBA draft. Sharpe enrolled at UK in the middle of the college basketball season but never played a game.

Although there was speculation that Sharpe would return to Kentucky for another year, Sharpe announced that he would keep his name in the draft class. He initially tested the waters.

Despite not playing a minute of college basketball, Sharpe could still become a top five selection in the draft. A gifted scorer with freakish athleticism, Sharpe will be one of the mysteries of the 2022 class.

In an interview with NBA insider Shams Charania, Sharpe talked about how he believes he can be the No. 1 pick, especially after getting feedback from teams.

“I’m going for the No. 1 spot," Sharpe said. "Getting info back from teams that I want to hear, that really convinced me and pushed me to stay in the draft and declare."

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe sits down with @Stadium : “I’m going for the No. 1 spot… Getting info back from teams that I want to hear, that really convinced me and pushed me to stay in the Draft and declare.” On Bradley Beal/Devin Booker role models, mystery label, much more. Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe sits down with @Stadium: “I’m going for the No. 1 spot… Getting info back from teams that I want to hear, that really convinced me and pushed me to stay in the Draft and declare.” On Bradley Beal/Devin Booker role models, mystery label, much more. https://t.co/jhOcXrmxaL

Shaedon Sharpe continues to be the mystery man of the NBA draft

Shaedon Sharpe never played for the Kentucky Wildcats.

The NBA draft is shaping up to have a number of players who could be considered wild cards. One prospect fitting that definition is Kentucky's Shaedon Sharpe.

Although Sharpe didn't play for the Wildcats this year, he's still eligible for the draft because he will be one year removed from his graduation.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Shaedon Sharpe put on a show for NBA teams at his Pro Day in Chicago today, showing his shot-making prowess and explosiveness in front of quite a few decision makers. Shaedon Sharpe put on a show for NBA teams at his Pro Day in Chicago today, showing his shot-making prowess and explosiveness in front of quite a few decision makers. https://t.co/tN5iLoZ3Pj

Sharpe has the upside of a dangerous scoring wing at the NBA level, but his development will require patience. His last level of competitive basketball was in the high school ranks, meaning he will be taking a massive jump in competition.

There's always a wide range of players who see their stock heat up this time of the year, and the talented wing could be a name to monitor closely.

Sharpe, who is 18 years old, was the No. 1 high school recruit for the 2022 class. However, the 6-foot-6, 200-pound five-star decided to enroll early at Kentucky in January.

Sharpe was born in London, Ontario. He played for one high school in Canada before coming to the United States and playing for two more.

Sharpe is reported to have a fantastic vertical leap, and many scouts have positively evaluated his potential. However, because his game – on either end – was always played against high school players, he remains a mystery to evaluate.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein