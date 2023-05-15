“I’m gonna give Joel Embiid a small pass” – Skip Bayless gives Embiid leeway over alleged knee injury

Skip Bayless, a bold sports analyst, seems to have given Joel Embiid some leeway. While Jayson Tatum emerged as a superstar, guiding the Celtics to win with a record-breaking 51 points, Embiid and James Harden failed to provide their finest performances in light of rumors that he had an injured knee against their crushing loss against the Boston Celtics in Game 7.

The lackluster performance by Joel Embiid and James Harden was evident, as their collaborative effort towards a poor shooting performance resulted in only 8 out of 29 shot attempts, for a total score of 24 points. Tatum alone outscored them, emphasizing the huge disparity in their contributions.

— @RealSkipBayless "I'm gonna give Joel Embiid a small pass because I know from the highest source in that franchise that he has a small tear in a knee ligament." "I'm gonna give Joel Embiid a small pass because I know from the highest source in that franchise that he has a small tear in a knee ligament."— @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/zBfgctyzAU

Skip Bayless, said in the show Undisputed regarding Joel Embiid:

I know that he has a what was described to me as a small tear in a knee ligament. Well, small, big, I don't care. Once you got a tear, it's aggravating, it's annoying.

They're trying to debate now what whether should we just try to let it heal on its own or do we need to go in there and try to fix it. And they're they're going to figure that out in the next couple of weeks and and see how it behaves, see if it keeps swelling as you know, from your knees.

As he continues:

If it keeps swelling, you finally just say all right. He wore a brace for a while, then he tried to sleeve and to my eye, he was a shell of himself compared to the 52 points that he scored against Celtics late in the regular season.

Joel Embiid's Alleged Knee Injury Sparks Compassion Amidst Disappointing Loss

Although losing Game 7 on the road while facing an extraordinary individual performance could potentially be easier to accept, the Philadelphia Sixers had ample opportunities to secure victory earlier in the series. Holding a 3-2 lead and playing at home in Philadelphia for Game 6, the team faltered as Tatum struggled for three quarters before finding his rhythm in the final period.

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

It is undeniably a huge disappointment for the Sixers, who let a golden chance slip away. The series had been tightly contested, and in Game 7, the 76ers appeared to forget the fundamentals of the game, compounding their woes.

While criticism is often swift in the world of sports, Skip Bayless' decision to give Joel Embiid a small pass demonstrates a touch of empathy. The alleged knee injury may have played a role in Joel Embiid's performance, and acknowledging that offers a glimpse into the human side of sports. However, the 76ers, as a team, will need to reflect and regroup to avoid similar heartbreak in the future.

