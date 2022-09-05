"I’m gonna just go and say he’s gonna be Top 10" - Former MIP winner outrightly includes Steph Curry in his top-10 players of all-time list

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry led the franchise to their fourth championship in eight years. Upon doing so, the Baby-Faced Assassin elevated his legacy. He is now considered by many to be in the conversation to be one of the top-10 players in the history of the league.

One such person is former NBA player Gilbert Arenas. The former Most Improved Player of the Year award winner spoke in an interview on VladTV about how Curry is one of the top-10 players in the history of the league.

"Without even just diving into my list, I’m gonna just go and say he’s gonna be top 10. Somehow I’m gonna put him in a Top 10 knowing what I know, knowing his work ethic, knowing his height, knowing what he does, the excitement being a guard, being a guard in Golden State where I was a guard too.

"I’m gonna put him in a Top 10, just off of rip. It’s one of those things. I’ma put him and then I’ll try to figure it out from there," Arenas said.

However, Gilbert Arenas believes that due to Steph Curry's miniature size, he will never be in the conversation of being the greatest player of all time. This, and because of how Curry isn't as athletic as others, Arenas believes that the four-time champion will be excluded from the GOAT conversation.

"He’s gonna always be slighted because he’s little. It’s like we have this idea of what a GOAT is supposed to be – 6’6″ and above. When it comes to smaller guys, you have to do so much more to get the same credit. You gotta remember, he’s not a highlight reel when it comes to jumping and dunking and all this aerial stuff. He’s a floor general," Arenas concluded.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Steph Curry continues to shine in title-clinching wins.



His 32.5 career PPG in title-clinchers is 2nd all-time, trailing only Michael Jordan. Steph Curry continues to shine in title-clinching wins. His 32.5 career PPG in title-clinchers is 2nd all-time, trailing only Michael Jordan. https://t.co/TfeGrJHBiA

Is Steph Curry a top-10 player of all time?

Curry in action in the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

When it comes to the conversation of being one of the top-10 players of all time in the NBA, it is a matter of who gets replaced rather than who should be included. Steph Curry definitely has the credentials to be on the list as the Baby-Faced Assassin is the greatest shooter of all time and a four-time champion.

The likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Russell are irreplaceable on the list. That's six players right there and then there are the likes of Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Shaquille O'Neal and Wilt Chamberlain.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Stephen Curry has his 7th 30-point game of the playoffs.



Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the only players with that many 30-point games in a single postseason at age-34 or older. MJ and LeBron both won Finals MVP in the seasons they did this. Stephen Curry has his 7th 30-point game of the playoffs. Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the only players with that many 30-point games in a single postseason at age-34 or older. MJ and LeBron both won Finals MVP in the seasons they did this. https://t.co/ISpcbZlqZc

Steph Curry has more rings than Wilt Chamberlain and the same number of Finals MVPs. However, Chamberlain is considered one of the most dominant players of all time who recorded absurd stat lines and was a menace on the defensive end of the floor as well.

Either way, Steph Curry's career isn't over as the greatest shooter of all time continues to re-write the history books and establish himself as a perennial great in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Steph Curry a top-10 player of all time? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar