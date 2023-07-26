"I'm gonna have to look into that": After hearing about $100,000,000 contract, Shaquille O'Neal decided he may enter the streaming world

Shaquille O'Neal is a successful businessman. From his early buy-in to the ring doorbell system, all the way to his involvement with Forever 21 and Krispy Kreme. When O'Neal believes there is an upside, he is never shy about investing his time and money.

So, when O'Neal found out that popular streamer xQc had recently been offered a two-year $100 million contract to stream for Kick, the big man's reaction was priceless.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They pay him $50 million just to play video games?," O'Neal said. "So I can watch him just play video games? He's in trouble, because I'm about to come after him...I might have to look into that. But, congratulations the guy that's on the $100 million, I'm happy for him."

O'Neal's entertaining personality and fame would certainly allow the Los Angeles Lakers legend to become a top streamer online. He already has the camera experience and could afford to hire an entire production team if he wanted to make his streams look professional and interactive.

However, xQc can probably rest easy, as O'Neal is incredibly busy with his post-basketball investments and his role with TNT. As such, he is unlikely to have the time to become a full-time streamer who could potentially rival xQc and impact his future earning potential.

Shaquille O'Neal wants to make a new Terminator movie

Shaquille O'Neal always has his eye on the next business venture as he looks to increase his net worth across the board. It would appear that O'Neal has always been a businessman at heart. During a 1994 interview with Sports Illustrated, when O'Neal was in his NBA infancy, the 'Big Disel' revealed how he wanted to comprise a role in Terminator 3.

“'I want to do Terminator 3,' O'Neal said. The declaration comes out of the blue, but then again, he always seems to bring this subject up when there's a reporter around. It might be his way of promoting a deal with Hollywood or getting the place to at least sit up and take note."

“‘It sounds good,' O'Neal continues. ‘Arnold against Shaq. We'd make $200 million the first night. I met him, too. Arnold. He's real short.’ O'Neal gives an estimate with the flat of his hand, but it's only about five feet off the ground.”

O'Neal never did get a chance to participate in the Terminator series and instead had to settle for his role as a genie on Shazam. Yet, even during his 1994 interview, it was clear O'Neal understood he was capable of creating generational wealth outside of the basketball court and has been proving it ever since calling time on his career.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!