"I’m gonna punch him in the face" - Charles Barkley threatens black Donald Trump supporters for extolling his indictment & 'mug shots'

When he isn't sharing his thoughts on all things in and around the NBA, Charles Barkley has started dipping into the world of politics. The Hall of Fame big man recently gave a stern warning to Donald Trump supporters following some of the former president's latest comments.

While speaking with Gayle King on an episode of their "King Charles" show, a clip was played of Trump speaking on his growing appeal to African American voters. He feels that his mug shots have increased his popularity, citing that people now wear it on t-shirts.

After this clip was played, Charles Barkley did not hold back with his thoughts on the remark. The Phoenix Suns legend said he plans on punching any African American person he sees wearing that attire.

"First of all, I'm just gonna say this. If I see a Black person walking around with Trump's mug shot I'm a punch em in the face," Barkley said. "I mean that sincerely."

Barkley launched his program with the longtime reporter back in November of 2023. Since then, they pair how put out 10 episodes covering everything in the world of politics for CNN.

Charles Barkley has made it clear who he wants to vote for in the 2024 election

Over the past few weeks, Charles Barkley has made it abundantly clear who he wants to vote for in the 2024 US presidential election. In an earlier episode of his show, he told one cadidate how much he wants to side with them.

Among the handful of guests to make an appearance on "King Charles" is Nikki Haley. While speaking with Gayle King and the former NBA MVP, he stated how much he wants to support her. Barkley sees her as his top option despite disagreeing with some of her comments regarding racism in America.

"I'm dying to vote for you," Barkley said. "I want to give all my energy and all my heart behind your campaign."

Haley is a career politican who is currently campaigning to represent the Republican party in the 2024 election. Prior to this, she served as the governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017. After this, she had a brief stint as an ambassador to the United Nations.

As Haley continues her quest to potenitally become president, she clearly has a big supporter in the form of Charles Barkley.