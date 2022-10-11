“I’m gonna show the world things that I’ve had in my arsenal that I didn’t show before” – Zion Williamson believes after injury his maturity has evolved over time, says he'll erase all criticism against him

The New Orleans Pelicans and forward Zion Williamson are starting to create momentum heading into the NBA season.

Williamson certainly seems eager to send a message. , Williamson talked about how excited he is for the season:

“They’re going to see that I’ve matured off the court and on the court,” Williamson, now 22, says, following a late breakfast at a 6,000-square-foot waterfront rental in Fort Lauderdale. “And they’re also gonna see that my game has evolved. I’m gonna show the world things that I’ve had in my arsenal that I didn’t show before.”

With Williamson missing last season after foot surgery, many thought that the Pelicans would struggle in the Western Conference. But then the Pelicans started coming together, fueled by an aggressive move to acquire star guard CJ McCollum at the trade deadline. New Orleans insisted it would make a playoff push with or without Williamson, and the Pelicans followed that strategy.

The trade boosted the Pelicans to the playoffs. Going up against the No. 1-seeded Phoenix Suns, the Pelicans showed the NBA that they were going to be a team to take seriously the upcoming season. That idea, of course, is contingent on their cornerstone forward returning healthy and ready to roll.

“I’m gonna show the world things that I’ve had in my arsenal that I didn’t show before,” he tells trib.al/EU5Inz0 Is the NBA ready for Zion Williamson 2.0?“I’m gonna show the world things that I’ve had in my arsenal that I didn’t show before,” he tells @HowardBeck Is the NBA ready for Zion Williamson 2.0?“I’m gonna show the world things that I’ve had in my arsenal that I didn’t show before,” he tells @HowardBeck trib.al/EU5Inz0 https://t.co/yKwUy9AXkr

Zion Williamson looks to send a message in 2022-23

The return of a healthy Zion Williamson should be a dream come true for the New Orleans Pelicans and basketball fans.

Williamson, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, broke out in his second season after being limited to 24 games as a rookie due to a torn meniscus. He played 61 (of 72 games) in his second season and was selected as an All-Star. But he fractured his right foot during an offseason workout, subsequently had surgery and eventually missed all of last season.

If Williamson can stay healthy, something that has been problematic in his first three seasons, he has the potential to be one of the league's top players. With Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and an intriguing crop of young talent, New Orleans could turn into a serious force in the Western Conference this season.

He’s back Zion Williamson ‘dominated’ in last night’s team scrimmage, per Willie GreenHe’s back Zion Williamson ‘dominated’ in last night’s team scrimmage, per Willie Green He’s back 🔥 https://t.co/yaS6mPmdCw

During the 2020-21 season, Zion averageD 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 61.1%.

Still just 22 years old, Williamson seems eager to remind the league how dangerous he can be on the court.

