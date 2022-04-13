"I'm gonna take Kyrie and Kevin Durant for that one game" - Draymond Green predicts a Brooklyn Nets win over inexperienced Cavaliers

With most of the Brooklyn Nets roster healthy and listed as available for tonight's play-in matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers,a with the exception of Seth Curry and Goran Dragic, who are listed as probable. Tonight's bout promises to be exhilarating and spell binding as Kyrie Irving takes on his former team.

For a chance to feature in the playoffs, both teams will be tasked with giving it their best tonight, statically and instinctively with grit. The circumstances behind Irving's exit from the Cavs in 2017, might force the point guard to go all out to prove a point. With Kevin Durant healthy, most people are swaying towards the Nets clinching victory tonight.

One such person is Draymond Green. The Golden State Warriors forward shared on his podcast his take on who he thinks will most likely win between the two teams. He predicted that the game would end in favor of the New York-based franchise. He made known his likeability and trust in the union of Kyrie and Kevin, stating that "he'd pick them against most teams."

"I have to say, you got one game against Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. I'm gonna take Kyrie and Kevin Durant for that one game, just about every single time," Green stated. "Against most teams, and against the Cavs I'm gonna take those two guys. They got the experience, they know what it feels like. I tweeted the other day, Kyrie is like a big man in a guard body with a crazy handle and a torch."

Barclays Center will be thrilled with one of the finest moments of basketball as the Brooklyn Nets host the Cleveland Cavaliers to a play-in tournament fixture. This is scheduled to be a one-game matchup that guarantees the winner a slot in the 2022 playoffs.

The bulk of the Nets team are an experienced bunch and so they surely understand the tension and pressure that comes with it. The zest and drive from the young Cavs might be humbled by the lethal union of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Players like Kevin Love and Rajon Rondo will be of great help to the young lads as they are both NBA Champions and as such understand what's needed.

The winner of tonight's game will take on the second seed in the NBA Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics, in a series of 7 in the first-round of the playoffs. The loser, on the other hand, will take on the winner of the other Eastern play-in bout between the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets for a chance to become the eighth seed team.

