"I'm a guy who's gonna do my job" - Charles Oakley reveals how he earned Michael Jordan's trust during their playing days

Charles Oakley played with Michael Jordan for three seasons in Chicago. Oakley served as Jordan's enforcer during his time with the Bulls, wherein the two became lifelong friends.

In an appearance on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, Oakley was asked about what made 'His Airness' trust him as a teammate and eventually as a friend. The 58-year-old legend noted that he knew his role on the basketball court and was not afraid to do the dirty work.

"When I got there, you know, being a rookie, and what I was doing and showing the veterans that I'm a guy who's gonna do my job. Be on time, you can hold me accountable. This situation happened, I was around a couple of times, still as a young guy, didn't worry about the veterans trying to you a force on me," Oakley said.

"We've been in many places and I stay in my place, never try to show I'm better than someone or better than him. I just learned how to play a role and that's my whole thing in this book. It's learn how to a play on the court and off the court," Oakley added.

Michael Jordan was drafted third overall by the Chicago Bulls in 1984 and immediately became a superstar. Charles Oakley was selected ninth overall a year later and served as Jordan's enforcer for three seasons. Horace Grant's emergence led to Oakley getting traded to the New York Knicks in 1988.

Jordan and Oakley became rivals on the court during the playoff battles between the Bulls and Knicks in the 1990s. The duo reunited in 2002 as part of the Washington Wizards. It was Jordan's final season in the league, while Oakley would retire the following year as a member of the Houston Rockets.

Charles' memoir titled, "The Last Enforcer: Outrageous Stories From the Life and Times of One of the NBA's Fiercest Competitors" was released last month.

How did Michael Jordan and Charles Oakley become friends?

Michael Jordan and Charles Oakley with the Washington Wizards.

Michael Jordan is regarded by many as the greatest player of all time. He's also among the richest and most influential athletes on the planet. His circle of friends is tight, but how did Charles Oakley manage to become friends with Jordan?

In an interview with Draymond Green on his podcast, Oakley revealed how he came close to "His Airness." The Knicks legend mentioned that it started during training camp and eventually Jordan took him under his wing. The two became friends and remain close to this day.

"He was always about business and I was there doing my craft, working on my game, and showing them I wanted to be there. Sometimes when training camp started, we just seem to get closer and closer. Next thing you know, we started just hanging. He took me to All-Star Dallas, took me on his wings and we’ve been tight ever since," Oakley said.

