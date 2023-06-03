"I'm happy to be here for him"- Stephen A. Smith invites Shannon Sharpe to First Take after he leaves FS1

Shannon Sharpe’s decision to leave FS1 and the show “Undisputed” has grabbed the attention of the sports world. He has been a co-host of Skip Bayless for over the past seven years. After reaching a buyout with Turner Sports, the Denver Broncos legend will leave after the NBA Finals.

Sports fans have been waiting for Stephen A. Smith to comment on the controversial situation. Here’s what he had to say on his podcast:

(3:20 mark)

“If Shannon Sharpe needs me, I’m happy to be here for him. If that included him wanting to come on “First Take,” the bosses at ESPN know that is something I would support. Not every day, but one of those days every week.

“If Shannon Sharpe wanted to join that roster [of analysts], there’s no resistance from Stephen. A. ... I respect the hell out of him. There’s no doubt the man knows his football!

"Unc" will be a big asset to “First Take” if that’s where he wants to be. He is a three-time Super Bowl champ and is one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game. In his seven-year stay with FS1, he has become better with basketball as well.

There have been speculations about why Sharpe left the show but Stephen A. Smith wasn’t surprised that it happened. He had this to say about what he thought was an impending split:

(6:54 mark)

“Was I surprised at all that Shannon Sharpe ended up departing from “Undisputed” on FS1? Absolutely not. I’d be a damn liar if I told you that when I saw that transpire on national television, that I didn't believe in my heart that this day wasn’t coming.

“I know Skip Bayless. When that moment happened, I said, ‘This is over. It’s over.’ Because when something like that happens on a public platform, there’s certain things that you just don’t recover from relationship-wise.”

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee Unc Shannon sharpe was explaining why he wasn’t on undisputed yesterday & this man Skip bayless gonna interrupt him when Shannon tells him to take down the tweet of damar Hamlin 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Unc Shannon sharpe was explaining why he wasn’t on undisputed yesterday & this man Skip bayless gonna interrupt him when Shannon tells him to take down the tweet of damar Hamlin 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/hQQK0njiQZ

Stephen A. Smith was talking about the short but heated confrontation between Sharpe and Skip Bayless regarding Bayless’ tweet about Damar Hamlin. The veteran sports tv host posted something that Sharpe wanted to be taken down.

Bayless passionately stood by his tweet, which left Sharpe exasperated. Everyone surmised after that episode that the duo’s partnership on “Undisputed” will not last long.

Who could be Shannon Sharpe’s replacement in Skip Bayless’ “Undisputed?”

Sharpe’s tenure will end after the NBA Finals. Who will take his place is anybody’s guess. Stephen A. Smith mentioned potential replacements in his show.

(9:28 mark)

"The names that have been thrown out there: LeSean McCoy, Scottie Pippen, Antonio Brown and Brandon Marshall, Victor Cruz. Whatever they do, they do. I do what I do."

Marcellus Wiley, who previously worked with Fox Sports reported a snag in looking for Sharpe’s replacement:

“Nobody wants to work with Skip Bayless. The departure of Shannon Sharpe poses a major talent problem for Fox Sports, namely, few people wanna work with Skip Bayless. And, Skip Bayless has limitations on the new partner.

Sports fans will be riveted to the latest development regarding Sharpe’s departure and replacement.

