"I’m happy ‘Melo got it. They were saying our draft class wasn’t going to be good, anyway" - Anthony Edwards comments on not winning Rookie of the Year last season

Anthony Edwards has had a blistering start to the 2021/22 season, helping a shaky Minnesota Timberwolves team scrape out important victories. Edwards will look to prove himself after missing out on Rookie of the Year honors to LaMelo Ball last season. However, the youngster said he had no qualms about losing the award to Ball.

Edwards has come out all guns blazing this season, averaging 24.4 points, six rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 33% from the perimeter in eleven games. This is a massive improvement from his rookie year where he averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

If Edwards can sustain his current form, it will not only help the Timberwolves inch closer toward a play-in spot but will also put him in contention to make his first All-Star appearance. Ant-Man looks to be more focused on achieving bigger goals at the moment.

Anthony Edwards recently sat down with Mark Medina to discuss his and the Timberwolves' future goals. Edwards made it clear he was gunning for the MVP trophy. He was okay with losing Rookie of the Year to LaMelo Ball last season because nobody thought their draft class would be this talented. Here's what he said:

“I don’t care about that! I’m happy ‘Melo got it. They were saying our Draft class wasn’t going to be good, anyway. So, it didn’t bother me that I didn’t get it.“I’m trying to be MVP! I’m not really worried about Rookie of the Year.”

Anthony Edwards is on a path to stardom and has shown us that he has the potential to be a top-five player in the league in the future. Having said that, he would have to be consistent and remain healthy.

Can Anthony Edwards help guide the Minnesota Timberwolves to a play-in spot?

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves have a huge task on their hands if they are to get through to the play-in tournament in a loaded Western Conference. The Wolves are currently in 12th place with a 4-7 record. They will have to contend with the likes of the Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies considering the current scenario.

The Wolves have a good-enough roster on paper to contend for the last play-in spot. The likes of Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell will have to step up on both ends if they are to have a chance. Judging by the way they played against the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota has a good chance if they are able to sustain that run.

Anthony Edwards will have to take up a huge chunk of the offensive responsibility and continue scoring at a high level to match up with the offensive might of most Western Conference teams. This might be a season which could make or break the Wolves, with the likes of Towns eventually getting restless due to the amount of losses.

