“I'm happy somebody wanna compete and not be friends”- Stephen Jackson loves Dillon Brooks' comments about LeBron James

Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks has made it very clear that he is not afraid of LA Lakers star forward LeBron James.

Brooks and James exchanged words during the third quarter of the Grizzlies’ 103-93 Game 2 win over the Lakers. The former then proceeded to call out James during his postgame interview.

According to former 14-year NBA veteran Stephen Jackson, this is exactly what the modern-day NBA needs.

“Where were y’all when Bron was shooting airballs from the free-throw line? I'm happy somebody wanna compete and not be friends,” Jackson said (via @TheNBACentral on Twitter).

“I love guys that wanna compete. Too many players let Bron score. They wanna be friends.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral “Where were y’all when Bron was shooting airballs from free throw line. I'm happy somebody wanna compete and not be friends. I love guys that wanna compete. Too many players let Bron score. They wanna be friends.”



Dillon Brooks on his confrontation with LeBron James

LA Lakers star forward LeBron James and Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks

Following the Grizzlies’ Game 2 win over the Lakers, Dillon Brooks spoke about his third-quarter confrontation with LeBron James.

Brooks said that the confrontation started when James mocked him for picking up his fourth foul. However, he added that he doesn’t care as he isn’t intimidated by the 38-year-old superstar.

“I don't care — he's old. You know what I mean?” Brooks said.

“I was waiting for that. I was expecting him to do that Game 4, Game 5. He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. He should have been saying that earlier on. But I poke bears. I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40.”

The Grizzlies wing then said that he told James that he can’t take him one-on-one.

“I said, 'Oh, finally you want to talk,'” Brooks said.

“Then we started to get into a conversation. I just let him know that, 'You can't take me one-on-one. You haven't.' You go look at the film; he doesn't really take me one-on-one until that moment.”

Brooks added that James is no longer operating at the same level that he did during his prime years with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

“He's not at the same level that he was when he was on Cleveland winning championships, Miami,” he said.

“I wish I got to see that. It would have been a harder task, but I'm playing with what I've got. Just wear and tear on him throughout a seven-game series and see if he can take it. See if he wants to play the one-on-one battle or if he wants to be out on the sidelines shooting the basketball.”

LeBron James is averaging 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals, 2.0 blocks and 2.0 3-pointers per game on 51.3% shooting through two games. Meanwhile, Dillon Brooks is averaging 13.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.5 apg and 2.0 3pg on 37.0% shooting through two games.

The Memphis Grizzlies and LA Lakers’ first-round series is tied 1-1 heading to LA.

Game 3 will take place on Saturday.

