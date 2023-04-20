"That bear is coming, that bear is LeBron James” – Kendrick Perkins warns Dillon Brooks of 4x NBA champion’s fury 

The LA Lakers have done an incredible job in their first two games against the Memphis Grizzlies, thanks to their All-Star leader, LeBron James. However, the Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks isn't phased in getting matched up against the four-time MVP, saying he doesn't respect James.

A former James teammate, Kendrick Perkins, warned for the Grizzlies' young forward. He said that the Lakers star could start to dominate the series after everything Brooks said about him.

"He didn't poke the bear," Perkins said. "He poured honey on himself. That's what Dillon Brooks did. He poured honey on himself. 'Cause that bear's coming. That bear's LeBron James.

"LeBron James is from Akron, Ohio, OK? LeBron James is from the mud. LeBron James got pride, and he better believe he didn't poke the bear, he poured honey on himself. The bear's coming. Saturday, LeBron James is on his way.

"I have been watching LeBron in these past two games that has been settling for jumpshots, a total of 16 3-point shot attempts, and he only got to the line eight times in two games. That's gonna change of Saturday. Dillon Brooks better be ready. I appreciate him going there. I appreciate the competitive nature, but that's not the bear you want to poke."

"That bear is coming, that bear is LeBron James. ... He didn't poke the bear, he poured honey on himself."- Kendrick Perkins on Dillon Brooks

The Grizzlies came out on top 103-93 in Game 2 on Wednesday, evening their first-round series with the Lakers. Their team's defense was key to them getting the victory, which slowed things down for Los Angeles. Brooks matched up against James the entire game, but that didn't phase the four-time champion.

LeBron ended Game 2 with 28 points, 12 rebounds and three assists.

What should the fans expect from LeBron James in Game 3?

NBA icon LeBron James

The Grizzlies have tied the series and are looking to take a road win in Game 3. However, given that Brooks has said disrespectful things towards James, the Lakers could make it difficult for Memphis to get a win. Fans expect LeBron to dominate the rest of the series after the disrespect from the Canadian forward.

For the first two games of the series, the 19-time All-Star is averaging 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists. That could change. LeBron could be more aggressive in Game 3, just to show Brooks who he's messing with.

All told, the series between the two teams is starting to get more interesting and competitive.

