"I'm happy ya'll lost" - Draymond Green revels in Boston Celtics' Game 7 loss, says they won Game 6 on 'a garbage buzzer-beater'

The Boston Celtics have been taking a lot of heat from the media and online discourse following a lowly Game 7 outing. The Miami Heat dominated the Celtics 103-84 to eliminate them in the Eastern Conference finals.

On "The Draymond Green Show" podcast, Draymond Green did not mince words as he talked about his satisfaction with the Celtics' loss.

"The Boston Celtics fans will make excuses, and I aint hearing none of that s**t," Green said. "Because ya'll rude, and I'm happy ya'll lost. If you think back to the series, in every game that mattered, when the pressure was on them to win, they actually lost. And quite frankly, they won on a garbage buzzer-beater at the last second."

Green went head-to-head with his Golden State Warriors against the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. After Boston went up 2-1 in the series, the Celtics dropped the next three games with the Warriors securing the championship.

During that finals matchup, there was banter and trashtalking from both teams as it was a competitive series.

After a promising regular season despite outside noise, the Celtics failed to reach the finals.

Before the start of the season, Joe Mazzulla became the interim coach due to the violation of team polices by former coach Ime Udoka. The Celtics nevertheless got through that adversity and had the league's best record for a good half of the season.

However, the defense started to slip and the offense slowed down before they went into the playoffs. After Miami eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston had home-court advantage for the rest of the series.

It did not matter much, however, as they dropped six games and won only five at home. The Celtics were much better on the road as they won six games with only three losses.

In their final game in the postseason, the Celtics struggled shooting at 39.0%, including 21.4% from 3-point range. They also had a number of sloppy turnovers at 15. The Boston Celtics also allowed the Heat to shoot 48.8%, including 50.0% from 3-point range.

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla on his team losing Game 7 to Miami

After an incredible comeback down 3-0 in the series, the Boston Celtics looked like a shell of themselves in Game 7.

Following the loss, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla talked about the team's disappointing end to the season.

“Like I said, just I love them, and they need to know — when we were down 3-0, the thing was how do we want to be defined,” Mazzulla said. “I thought they showed a lot of character by even getting to this point.”

The Celtics were one win away from making history as the first team to come back from a 3-0 hole. They were also at the doorstep of the finals and failed to deliver in the end.

