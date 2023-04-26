What are Ime Udoka's contract details with Rockets? Looking at Houston coach’s salary, duration, and more 

The Ime Udoka contract with the Houston Rockets has been discussed quite a bit since the massive announcement on Tuesday. With the embattled coach eager to put his past troubles behind him, many are wondering how the Rockets were able to sign the former Coach of the Year.

According to Chron, the Ime Udoka contract with Houston is worth a whopping $28.5 million over the next four seasons. During that time, Udoka will earn a base salary of $6.75 million, with the amount increasing $250,000 per year.

Given that the Rockets finished with one of the worst records in the league last season, it makes sense that they broke out the checkbook to sign Udoka. The team was allegedly able to lure him thanks to its unique combination of cap space, draft position, and young talent.

Houston General Manager Rafael Stone spoke about the signing, as quoted by ESPN saying:

"Ime's intelligence, drive and toughness were the traits we were looking for in a coach to lead our team through this next stage of our development as we strive to become a champion.

"We were honored to have the opportunity to speak to multiple outstanding candidates throughout the interview process and felt that Ime's vision best aligned with the goals the Fertitta Family and myself have for the future of the Rockets."

Why did NBA allow Ime Udoka contract after previous scandal?

Early this season, there was talk of the Brooklyn Nets hiring Ime Udoka after they parted ways with Steve Nash. Despite that, the team ultimately decided to promote Jacque Vaughn to head coach given the controversy surrounding Udoka.

At the time, many questioned why Udoka should be allowed to coach anywhere while serving his year-long suspension from the Boston Celtics. As it turns out, there was a process the Rockets and other teams had to go through before thinking about a potential Ime Udoka contract offer.

Adam Silver spoke about the investigation and punishment handed down by the Celtics, and the league's decision as quoted by CBS Sports:

"We had access to the investigation by the Celtics. The Celtics decided that he should be suspended for a year. We reviewed that and determined it was fair under those circumstances. And then when other teams — and it wasn't just the Rockets — asked us if he would be able to coach next season, we said he would be."

Interestingly enough, Silver was unable to provide a definitive answer in regards to whether or not the Rockets went through the entirety of the Celtics' investigation.

With the newly announced Ime Udoka contract on the books for the next four years, and a 14.0% chance of claiming the number one pick, Houston built momentum. Whether or not that translates into a successful tenure as head coach, only time will tell.

