"The NBA told me they felt comfortable with Ime as coach" - Houston Rockets owner opens up on Ime Udoka's hiring

The Houston Rockets recently decided to hire Ime Udoka as the team's new coach. The decision came shortly after the Rockets parted ways with Stephen Silas, who served as a coach for the past three seasons.

Silas won only 59 games in three years, which is why the Rockets wanted someone who could do a better job with the team. This is why they hired Udoka, who led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first season as a coach.

Tilman Fertitta, the owner of the Rockets, believes in Udoka and his coaching skills. The 65-year-old businessman also said that the NBA was comfortable with him signing the disgraced coach.

Adam Silver has no problem with the Houston Rockets signing Ime Udoka

In his only season as a coach, Ime Udoka went 51-31 in the regular season and led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals. The Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games, but this was still a great achievement.

However, Udoka was suspended shortly before the 2022-23 season began. The coach violated team policies by having an intimate relationship with a female staff member, which is why he was replaced by Joe Mazzulla.

The Celtics suspended Udoka for a year, and the NBA considered this an appropriate suspension. Due to this, the league had no problem with the Houston Rockets signing the suspended coach.

"The NBA told me they felt comfortable with Ime as coach of the Rockets," Fertitta said regarding his decision to hire Udoka.

The owner of the Rockets reportedly had a lengthy conversation with the league regarding Udoka. When he was given a chance to hire him, Fertitta knew how big of an impact the former Celtics coach could have on his team.

"It was one person we felt that was an exceptional candidate to take us to the next level," Fertitta said.

"He is everything the Rockets are looking for. We did so much due diligence on this individual. He’s going to hold these guys to toughness, respectability and accountability."

Considering how talented the Houston Rockets are, there is no doubt that Udoka can achieve decent results with them. The team certainly won't be a contender next season, but could win 30 or more games.

