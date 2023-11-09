"I'm on your head" - Leaked audio shows Dillon Brooks chirping with LeBron James as they face off during Lakers vs Rockets

A post purporting to feature leaked audio and a transcript of LeBron James and Dillon Brooks engaging in banter during Wednesday's game between the LA Lakers and the Houston Rockets has emerged on X (formerly Twitter).

The user @legendz_nba assembled three video clips, and one of them claimed that Brooks remarked that he had managed to get into James' head.

“I’m on your head,” the user alleged Brooks as saying.

In the other two clips, Dillon Brooks allegedly brought to the attention of the referees that LeBron James should be called for traveling violations.

James had 18 points, two assists, five rebounds and three turnovers as the Rockets blew out his Lakers 128-94. James had the lowest plus-minus on the Lakers with minus-24.

All of James’ turnovers occurred while Brooks was guarding him.

Meanwhile, Brooks only scored five points and secured four rebounds, but he had a plus-minus of plus-18.

During the first round of last year's playoffs, Brooks, then with the Memphis Grizzlies, made a controversial comment about James that ended up backfiring.

"I don't care, he's old. You know what I mean?" Brooks said of James after Game 2. "I don't respect anyone until they come and give me 40."

In Game 4, James achieved a notable feat by scoring 22 points and securing 20 rebounds, marking the first time in his career that he achieved a 20-20 stat line.

The Lakers secured a decisive victory in Game 6, eliminating the Grizzlies with a 40-point win, 125-85. This victory made the Lakers the sixth No. 7 seed in history to upset a No. 2 seed in the first round and the first to do so since the 2010 San Antonio Spurs.

The Lakers' drubbing of the Grizzlies prompted James to post some iconic lines.

"If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a Grizzly bear, HELP THE BEAR 👑," he said on Instagram.

He also destroyed the Grizzlies in a tweet.

LeBron James says Dillon Brooks worthy of hefty contract

The Houston Rockets acquired Dillon Brooks in the offseason after offering him a lucrative four-year, $86 million contract, which is fully guaranteed.

Critics have voiced concerns about the Rockets paying too much for Brooks, but according to LeBron James, his salary is justified.

"I think in his case, he was worthy of the contract he got," he told reporters on Wednesday. "He's put in the work since he came out of Oregon, and that's what Houston found value in and he's here. So, no, I think it has nothing to do with that."

Brooks is averaging 14.7 ppg with the Rockets, the fourth-highest scoring average in his seven-year career. He is also averaging 4.6 rebounds, 2,0 assists and 1.1 steals.