"I'm HIM": Anthony Davis emphatically screams after scoring 39th point in IST Final

The Los Angeles Lakers were able to beat the Indiana Pacers to claim the NBA Cup in the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament as Anthony Davis caught fire. He dominated in the paint and has been the team's best player registering 20 rebounds.

With 3:14 left in the fourth quarter, Austin Reaves gives the ball to LeBron James with Aaron Nesmith in front of him. The double team came with Benedict Mathurin helping out but James found Anthony Davis cutting.

The former Kentucky Wildcat went up with two hands and managed to elude the outstretched hand of Obi Toppin to score his 39th point of the game as the Lakers went up 115-99.

"I'm HIM," shouts Davis as the Indiana Pacers call the timeout.

With still time left on the clock, Davis already had 39 points, 20 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks at the time he made the flush.

Anthony Davis dominates in the Lakers IST victory over the Pacers

Logging in 40 minutes in the NBA In-Season Tournament Final, Anthony Davis finished the game with 41 points, 20 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks. He also shot an accurate 16-of-25 from the field and sank 9-of-13 of his free throws.

"First to do it, first team to win it, we know it's not the real thing but we keep taking steps in the right direction," said Davis after the game. "I say Indiana is a great basketball club. They show what they can do all season. But I think our energy and our effort in the game, our focus, is off the charts tonight. But first to do it, we'll take it."

LeBron James also had a notable night as he tallied 24 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Serving as a huge X-factor for the Lakers was Austin Reaves with 28 points, three assists, and two rebounds.

Reaves played the game despite having flu-like symptoms.

"Obviously, [LeBron] is the leader of this team along with myself, you know to be the first to get this-- the money is obviously the money but we are seeing how we are growing," adds Davis on LeBron's leadership and the team's efforts.

D'Angelo Russell rounds up the Lakers' double-digit scorers with 13 points alongside seven assists.

On the other side of the fence, Tyrese Haliburton notched a double-double for the Indiana Pacers with 20 points and 11 assists. Benedict Mathurin came off the bench with 20 points while Aaron Nesmith, who made life difficult for LeBron James, ended with 15 points.