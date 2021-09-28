"I’m home" - says a jubilant Kemba Walker upon joining the New York Knicks at media day

New York Knicks offseason acquisition Kemba Walker was tasked with media duties at the team's media day today. Walker was asked a variety of questions, one being about how he felt about being with the Knicks, the former Charlotte Hornets player said,

“I’m home. From here. Born and raised. And it feels like it. I’m getting a lot of love."

Kemba Walker also mentioned that New York Knicks sixth man Derrick Rose was also a major reason why the diminutive point guard came to the Big Apple.

"I want to build a special rapport with him and help him lead"

Rose himself interacted with the media as well, and when asked about his minutes with Walker, expected to start, said,

"He's starting. I'm doing whatever it takes to change the game, I'm not worried about minutes"

Walker is a New York native and will be playing for a New York-based side for the first time in his career. Kemba Walker made his name playing for the Charlotte Hornets, but a lack of playoff success led him to the Boston Celtics in 2019.

However, Walker did not have a productive spell with the Celtics, who decided to send him to the OKC Thunder in a trade involving veteran frontcourt player Al Horford.

The New York Knicks are set for a deep NBA playoff run after being extremely active in the offseason

New York Knicks Introduce New Signees

The New York Knicks went all out this summer, completing two major signings in the form of Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier. Front office executive Leon Rose invested in an area where the Knicks didn't have adequate firepower, acquiring two offensive-minded guards.

The New York Knicks were one of the worst offenses last season, and despite breakout stars Julius Randle and RJ Barrett performing well, they did not manage to trouble teams on that end of the floor in key games. It was also the reason behind their downfall in the 2021 NBA playoffs, as the inexperienced duo were unable to negotiate a tricky Atlanta Hawks defense.

However, Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier's presence should certainly help with that, along with Derrick Rose coming off the bench as well. The New York Knicks made the playoffs after eight long years last season, and now head coach Tom Thibodeau expects his team to make a deep playoff run in the 2021-22 NBA campaign.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar