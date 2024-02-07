“I’m inside the matrix”: Shaquille O'Neal reveals his first impression after testing Apple Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro has rocked the world as of late with its integration of high-tech firmware into everyday living, which Shaquille O'Neal tried out for himself. O'Neal provided a hilarious first impression of the device. Shared on her daughter Taahirah O'Neal's Instagram story, the legendary NBA big man can be seen enjoying the Apple product.

"I am inside the Matrix," O'Neal said. "You cannot see me."

Shaquille O'Neal tries Apple Vision Pro - Taahirah O'Neal's Instagram Story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The hilarious comparison mentioned by O'Neal where he considered the Apple Vision Pro as a step forward in reaching the Matrix is a great way to describe and market the product's capabilities. It'll be even more funnier if he gets one of the three other members from TNT's "NBA on TNT" crew to use it, especially Charles Barkley.

The four-time NBA champion is known for expressing his goofy side every now and then in public. In the presence of his children, he has no problem showing off that side of him.

Shaquille O'Neal talked about supporting edtech and startups as an investor

Several NBA players have dabbled their way into philanthropy in the hope of giving back to the community. The 15-time NBA All-Star has been a prominent figure when it comes to this, especially considering the wealth he has gained from his days playing in the NBA along with his other business ventures.

Interestingly, Shaquille O'Neal is the lead investor in Edsoma, a platform for children that utilizes reading, education and communication while being powered by an AI. In an appearance on TechCrunch Disrupt, O'Neal was joined onstage by Edsoma CEO Kyle Wallagren.

The legendary Lakers center talked about the reasoning behind his investment in Edsoma.

"I went to a conference in '97 or '98 and I heard a beautiful bald-headed man by the name of Jeff Bezos, say if you invest in things, it's going to change people's lives," O'Neal said. "So when Kyle came into the office and he started talking about children, about education and his love for children, I knew it was going to be a great fit."

When it comes to Shaquille O'Neal's investments, he looks for the mission and the ideals of a company and see if it aligns with what he believes in. For the betterment of children's education, such as the ability to read, O'Neal wants to make sure that he invests in things that will be beneficial to a lot of people and advance one's growth and development in life.

He acknowledged that he may not be a complete expert when it comes to making the right investments in brands or startups. However, he has grown a lot over the years and has finally landed on a process that works well for him while still making sure that he's backing up the right kind of products or brands.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!