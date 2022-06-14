"I'm just excited to build on it.... I've never been so excited to go to Boston" - Klay Thompson appears in a jubilant mood as Dubs gear up for Game 6

The Golden State Warriors won Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals on their home floor. Klay Thompson is excited to fly to Boston to close out the series. Thompson has been sensational in close-out games this postseason, and he expects himself to deliver in Game 6 on the road.

In the postgame press conference after Game 5, Klay Thompson was asked about his defensive performance in the series. Thompson has struggled shooting the ball for the majority of the games this series but erupted for five threes in Game 5.

However, he has consistently been incredible on the defensive end. Thompson answered:

"It doesn't mean anything if I go out there and lay an egg in a couple of days or a few days, so I'm just excited to build on it. And I've never been so excited to go to Boston. I'll tell you that."

This statement captures the essence of Klay Thompson perfectly. To begin with, he is brewing up for a huge game. After struggling for most of the series, he dropped 21 points and five triples on a night when Steph Curry was not shooting like himself.

Moreover, he is also known as "Game 6 Klay" who routinely has incredible Game 6 performances and is an incredible road performer.

Additionally, the fanbase and crowd in Boston are known to be hostile and unwelcoming. They abused and chanted against Klay and Draymond Green in Games 3 and 4.

Many athletes don't like playing in Boston because the Celtics have an incredible home-court advantage. Their spectators are quite annoying for the away team.

So when Thompson said he cannot wait to fly to Boston for Game 6, it led to a lot of laughter in the press room.

Is Game 6 Klay Thompson about to appear again?

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors during Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Klay Thompson faced a lot of hostility in Game 4 during the first home loss of the series for Boston. The spectators started chanting obscene words towards him, and he felt the atmosphere of a rude away crowd.

However, Thompson embraces the road environment and often thrives on it.

The legend of "Game 6 Klay" dates back to the 2016 Western Conference finals. Thompson erupted for 41 points and a then-NBA playoff record 11 threes while facing elimination on the road at OKC.

The Warriors had just wrapped up their historic 73-9 regular season. However, they were on the verge of losing the conference finals after falling into a 3-1 deficit. However, he forced a Game 7 back in Oakland, and they advanced to the NBA Finals.

Even in the 2022 Western Conference semifinals against Memphis, he averaged 16.2 points per game from Games 1 to 5. He shot 29.0% from deep. But he erupted for 31 points and eight threes in Game 6.

Klay Thompson erupting for another monster Game 6 performance is just what the Golden State Warriors need to close out the series.

Moreover, Steph Curry went 0-for-9 from deep in Game 5, so he is expected to return motivated to knock down shots. If both the Splash Brothers explode for a hot shooting night, the Warriors might lift the Larry O'Brien trophy in Boston.

