"I’m just gonna slap the hell out of them" - Charles Barkley warns media for overselling LeBron James as Michael Jordan's equal

Charles Barkley is known for his hot takes and comments when it comes to the NBA. Interestingly, he voiced his perspective regarding the ongoing GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Considering the legacy that both players have made for themselves, Barkley remains headstrong in who he'd pick from the two at any time of the day.

Jordan and James have done so much for the league when one peeks at their NBA resumes. Be that as it may, comparisons won't stop as not much comes close to the stature of two basketball legends. However, Charles Barkley has a unique idea for responding to the debate.

"Any media person that I see in person for the rest of my life, who try to tell me LeBron James is as good as Michael Jordan," Barkley said, "I'm just gonna slap the hell out of him right on the spot. Right on the damn spot. No questions asked."

Comparing Michael Jordan to LeBron James in this day and age seems futile because both superstars have a strong case for the all-time basketball title. The two NBA legends played in different basketball eras and had different career implications.

Charles Barkley argues that many LeBron James stans have never seen Michael Jordan play

Charles Barkley is regarded as one of the greatest power forwards in NBA history. For all his dominance at the peak of his career, he couldn't capture a single championship for many reasons. However, one of those reasons was because he ran into Michael Jordan during the 1993 NBA Finals and ended up losing the series 4-2.

Speaking on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," Barkley briefly talked about how most supporters or defenders of LeBron James have not actually watched Michael Jordan play.

"I love LeBron," Barkley said. "I love LeBron. But most of these people who are defending him as the greatest ever probably have never actually seen Michael Jordan actually play. The closest they've come is that documentary that came out, 'The Last Dance.' But they ain't actually seen Michael Jordan play."

The difference in eras will always be the x-factor when it comes to the GOAT debate between James and Jordan. Interestingly, this is the main point that Charles Barkley was driving at. Contexts matter when it comes to comparing two great basketball players, especially factoring in both players being at the peaks of their careers.

Stats will always be a good counter for each point, as numbers are there for a reason. However, Barkley argues that nothing comes close to the eye test and what the player was actually doing on the court as opposed to numerical production.

Be that as it may, the famous debate continues with various opinions emerging over time. This is not the first time that people have made this comparison.

