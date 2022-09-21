"I'm just trying to win and take whatever team it is to the next level to hopefully win a championship one day" - Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner not worried about being mentioned in trade rumors

A former NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner is not worried about being mentioned in trade rumors this offseason. Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson is ready to play for any team next season. Clarkson is one of the players the Jazz are looking to offload as part of their rebuilding.

In an interview with Mike DeStefano of Complex, Clarkson discussed a variety of topics. They talked about Clarkson being one of the best dressed players in the league and his future in Utah. The 30 year old guard playing for the Philippines in the recent FIBA World Cup qualifying window was also mentioned.

bit.ly/W4_WatchLive_TW It's a party in Manila!Jordan Clarkson tallies his first FIBA win in front of a booming home crowd as Gilas Pilipinas roll past Saudi Arabia! It's a party in Manila!Jordan Clarkson tallies his first FIBA win in front of a booming home crowd as Gilas Pilipinas roll past Saudi Arabia! 🇵🇭#FIBAWC | #WinForPilipinas📺 bit.ly/W4_WatchLive_TW https://t.co/H61cP1BJ7D

On rumors of a potential trade, Clarkson feels he has worked hard in the offseason and is ready to help any team win a championship. He said:

"I've been in the league for nine years now. I'm kind of a young vet in this. So, whatever direction management, owners, and the team are trying to go, I'm ready for it. If I'm in a different jersey in a week or tomorrow I get a phone call and I have to put on whatever jersey it is.

"I'm just trying to win and take whatever team it is to the next level to hopefully win a championship one day. That's my outlook on it. If I'm here in Utah, I want to win."

Jordan Clarkson missed just three regular-season games for the Jazz last season. He averaged 16.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The Jazz still made the playoffs, but were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round. After the team's poor performances in the playoffs in recent seasons, the Jazz's front office eventually decided to rebuild their roster this summer.

Rudy Gobert was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, while the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz also traded Royce O'Neal to the Brooklyn Nets. In addition to Clarkson, Utah are also reportedly looking to offload Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Malik Beasley.

Which NBA teams were linked to Jordan Clarkson?

Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz

A couple of NBA teams have shown interest in Jordan Clarkson this offseason. The LA Lakers were linked to their former player, with Russell Westbrook rumored to be going the other way. However, the Utah Jazz want first round picks for their remaining assets.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks are also looking for upgrades to become legitimate NBA championship contenders. Brett Spiegel of Sports Illustrated reported earlier this month that the Bucks are considering Clarkson. The Bucks have a loaded starting lineup, but lack depth off the bench.

Clarkson can help the Bucks get over the line. He's a legitimate scorer off the bench who won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year in 2021.

