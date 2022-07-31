“I’m like 'I’ve been working on my s**t, he ain’t messing with me’” - Former NBA champion says Michael Jordan is a nice golf player, says ‘he got it made for him’

Michael Jordan is the greatest player in NBA history. However, besides being amazing in basketball, the six-time NBA champion is also a talented golfer and loves beating his opponents on the course.

J.R. Smith, a former NBA player, recently spoke about MJ and his golf skills. Smith praised Jordan's skills and especially his short game.

"He's nice. I ain't gonna lie, at first I'm like, 'Man, I've been working on my s**t. He ain't messing with me, ain't no way,'" Smith said. "The thing about his putt, he got it made for him. He only hit it about 255-260, so all the trouble come in at 270 and on. So if you hit it long, you're gonna be in trouble all day long."

One thing that makes Michael Jordan special is his competitiveness. Whether it's basketball, golf or anything else, the famous athlete will give all he has to succeed.

Michael Jordan and J.R. Smith both enjoy golf

Michael Jordan and J.R. Smith are both NBA champions and golf enthusiasts. After retiring from NBA, Smith enrolled at North Carolina A&T State University and joined the golf team.

The two-time NBA champion has been excellent both in the classroom and on the golf course. He was even named the Academic Athlete of the Year.

On the other hand, Michael Jordan has been enjoying golf for many decades. There are some fantastic stories about him beating his opponents on and off the basketball court. Jordan even called Charles Barkley at 4 AM because he wanted to play golf against his NBA rival.

Thanks to J.R. Smith's post-retirement decision, he's managed to play a few games with the GOAT.

Smith has always been high on Michael Jordan's golfing skills. He also pointed out that the six-time NBA champion talks trash even on the golf course. This trait doesn't come as a surprise since Jordan was one of the best trash talkers during his NBA career.

Smith picked his best NBA golfers

Ray Allen influenced J.R. Smith's decision to join the golf team. Allen is another two-time NBA champion who had many incredible years in the league that enjoys playing golf.

Allen talked to Smith about returning to school and challenging himself, precisely what the former NBA star did. It also seems he's been having fun, so that has worked perfectly for him.

Many NBA players have tried their hand at golf, but fewer have excelled. According to the former NBA player, the four best golfers in the league are Steph Curry, Jordan, Allen and Smith.

Smith and Curry had some great battles in the NBA Finals, but the former Cleveland Cavaliers star believes he would beat the Warriors point guard in golf.

