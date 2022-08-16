"I'm like, this ni**a is from Milwaukee!" - American rapper showers praise for Golden State Warriors guard

Boosie, an American rapper, talked at length about the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry and the like in an interview with DJ Vlad. He spoke of Curry's greatness in the 2022 NBA Finals, even comparing it to Michael Jordan.

However, Boosie made special mention of Warriors guard Jordan Poole, who hails from Milwaukee:

"I got a new boy. Jordan Poole's my new boy, 'cause he's from Milwaukee. So, I had to let him know, bro. I ain't know he was from Milwaukee until I got to Googling him. I'm Googling him courtside. I'm like, this ni**a from Milwaukee. I'm finna get a jersey. I need my jersey"

Boosie went on to mention the Warriors' roster strength and gave praise to the Golden State Warriors:

"Hey, they nice, bro. You gotta admit. You got (James) Wiseman coming, bro. Like, Wiseman is a beast. Like, them dudes only get better."

Boosie's comments about Golden State hit the mark. The Warriors have synthesized a largely draft-built championship roster and have found maintaining their roster intact a problem of plenty.

Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, Jordan Poole, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga were all acquired through the draft. Andrew Wiggins gives the Warriors a long wing at small forward who can play excellent defense and rebound ferociously.

The Warriors brought back Looney for pennies on the dollar. John Hollinger of The Athletic estimated Looney's market value to be $12.5 million (annual salary). But on his current contract extension, Looney will earn an average annual salary of $7.5 million.

Money-trouble for the Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry, left, and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.

Two of the Golden State Warriors' Big Three – Klay Thompson and Draymond Green – are entering the penultimate years of their contracts. Thompson was drafted in 2011 with the 11th pick, whereas Green was drafted in 2012 with the 35th pick.

Both have been crucial in getting the Warriors to four NBA titles in eight years. However, with owner Joe Lacob declaring that keeping the budget under the $400 million mark is non-negotiable, either could hit free agency in 2024.

Poole is due an extension and is still on his rookie-scale contract, while Wiggins enters the final year of his contract before hitting free agency next year.

Although the future seems bright, that future is contingent on the front office making some tough decisions.

