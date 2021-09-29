"I'm looking forward to an angry Anthony Davis" - LeBron James on expectations from his LA Lakers star teammate this season

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be title contenders for the 2021-22 NBA season. After an impressive offseason, fans are looking at a number of new additions to make a serious impact for the Lakers this year. But superstar LeBron James let us know that we should be paying special attention to a specific individual who has been putting in work this offseason.

"I knew everything that he was doing. You know putting in the work. Both in the weight room and on the court. He's determined to...it's not even about proving people wrong, it's about proving himself right. You know, because of what he can bring to the table. He's one of the best players in this league and I'm looking forward to a very angry Anthony Davis."

Many of us are excited to see a number of different storylines when it comes to this Los Angeles Lakers squad this year. They acquired Russell Westbrook in a trade with the Washington Wizards, a move that is expected to bring in some serious energy with the roster. The front office also brought in Carmelo Anthony as another offensive weapon for this rotation. Offensive assets such as Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn were added as well, and defensive-minded bigs Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan were brought in. But LeBron alerted us that fellow superstar Anthony Davis has been on a mission this offseason to get ready for the upcoming year.

If the Lakers are going to be a dangerous force in the NBA this year, having a big year from Anthony Davis is going to be a necessity. LeBron James is still one of the top players in the league, but he's going to need someone to help carry the load throughout the course of the season. Davis could become the engine that helps this team roll. The problem over the course of Anthony Davis' career has been his struggle to stay healthy. Over the course of his nine years in the NBA, Davis has only played more than 70 games twice. Last year, Davis would play in a total of 36 games. LeBron stressed that Davis has been working as hard as ever to be ready to go for the Lakers this season. When Anthony Davis was interviewed during media day, he was asked about the idea of playing center, something he's been hesitant to do in the past.

Bill Oram @billoram Anthony Davis on him playing the 5: "For the most part I think the plan is to go with me playing center." Says he's "comfortable" with that. Anthony Davis on him playing the 5: "For the most part I think the plan is to go with me playing center." Says he's "comfortable" with that.

It's a huge development for the Los Angeles Lakers and basketball fans all over the world. With the special set of skills that Anthony Davis possesses, the floor spacing weapon has the ability to become a mismatch for any opposing big man on a nightly basis. Davis has been hesitant in the past on playing the 5, stressing that he would prefer to play power forward. That realization must have hit Davis, as this Lakers roster has the potential to flourish with lineups that involve AD playing serious minutes at the 5. After averaging 26.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in 2019-20, AD finished last year with his lowest numbers since 2013-14, finishing the season with 21.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. If Anthony Davis can keep himself on the floor and show that he's ready for a "comeback" year, the Lakers are only going to be even more dangerous for teams on a nightly basis.

