"I'm not Michael Jordan" - Giannis Antetokounmpo on repeating his 40-point streak after Milwaukee Bucks' Game 3 win in 2021 NBA Finals

Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo's 40-point game, the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Phoenix Suns 120-100 in their first NBA Finals appearance at home since 1974 in Game 3 of the 2021 Finals.

The Greek Freak tallied 41 points and 13 rebounds on the night as the Bucks cut the Suns' series lead by one game (1-2). Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks dominated the Suns in the second quarter of the game, which played a vital role in their blowout win.

The Bucks outscored their opponents 35-17 in that period, which helped them take a 15-point lead going into halftime. 11 of Giannis Antetokounmpo's 18 points in the first half came in that stretch as he tormented the Suns' interior defense. It was his second consecutive 40-point effort, only this time it did not go in vain.

Speaking after the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked about breaking Michael Jordan's record of four consecutive 40-point games in the NBA Finals. Incidentally, Jordan's record also came against the Suns. But Antetokounmpo was quick to dismiss the question, saying he was not Michael Jordan to achieve that kind of feat.

Giannis Antetokounmpo claimed he only cares about grabbing a win for the Bucks in the next game and making sure they get the job done.

“I’m not Michael Jordan… but all I care about right now is getting one more. Take care of business, doing our job.”

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns will play Game 4 of the series on Wednesday before the series shifts back to Phoenix for Game 5.

“All I care about right now is getting one more."



Giannis is locked in on the next Finals game



(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/bZtxeiy5eX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 12, 2021

"I’m going to be doing this a while, for the next 10, 12 years, whatever my goal is" - Giannis Antetokounmpo on playing at a high level in the NBA

2021 NBA Finals - Game Three

Giannis Antetokoumpo has had a year to remember so far, finally making his NBA Finals debut after two consecutive seasons during which the Milwaukee Bucks failed to make a deep playoffs run. The 26-year-old recalled his journey and seemed to embrace the moment in the postgame press conference. He said:

“I’ve come a long way to be able to sit here being interviewed by you guys, playing in these games, being with my teammates, thinking I’m going to be out a year, coming back.. I’m going to be doing this a while, for the next 10, 12 years - whatever my goal is."

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will have a solid chance to tie the series 2-2 with momentum on their side for the next game at home. It will be important for the team's other two stars, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, to come up big once again as their improved performance was key in helping the Bucks win Game 3.

Also read: Phoenix Suns 100-120 Milwaukee Bucks: 5 Hits and Flops as Giannis Antetokoumpo erupts for 41 points in all-important Game 3 win | 2021 NBA Finals

Edited by Anantaajith Ra