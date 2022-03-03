"I'm an MJ guy, but what I think LeBron has accomplished is arguably the greatest story in sports history" - Charles Barkley on Jordan vs LeBron debate

In an appearance on the Draymond Green podcast, Charles Barkley spoke on the LeBron Jordan vs Michael Jordan GOAT debate.

The debate on who the greatest of all time between Michael Jordan and LeBron James could possibly go on forever. Fans, players and legends of the game have had varied opinions on the same. It's a never-ending debate, even if "The King" breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.

On the Draymond Green podcast, Barkley said that he thinks Jordan is the GOAT, but James has had a better 'story career-wise'.

"I am an MJ guy, I make that clear," said Barkley. "But I think what LeBron has accomplished is arguably the greatest story in sports history...LeBron is the only player in my 40 years in the NBA, who has played great from day one."

He continued:

"And for him to turn into one of the best players ever, he's never gotten in trouble. Especially in this 24-hour news cycle with social media, for him to be as great as he is from year 18 to where he is at now, I think it's one of the greatest stories in sports history."

What's the relationship between Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley now?

Michael Jordan (left) and Charles Barkley. (Photo: Courtesy of AZCentral)

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley were pretty close during their playing days and even after retiring. They played golf together and had a brother-like bond. That was before Barkley made some comments about Jordan's early days as the owner of the Charlotte Hornets in 2012.

Apparently, Jordan took that personally and stopped being friends with Chuck. In an interview with "The Waddle & Silvy Show" on ESPN 1000 in 2020, Barkley admitted his pain to lose his friendship with "His Airness", saying in this regard:

"Really, really sad because the guy was like a brother to me for 20-something years, at least 20-something years. I feel sadness, but like I said, to me, he's still the greatest basketball player ever. I wish him nothing but the best, but hey, there's nothing I can do about it," Barkley said.

Michael Jordan seemingly ignored Charles Barkley at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game when the league's 75th Anniversary Team was recognized in front of a raucous Cleveland crowd.

gifdsports @gifdsports Jordan dapped everyone up and ignored Charles Barkley looool Jordan dapped everyone up and ignored Charles Barkley looool https://t.co/d7r2yOhIu6

It remains to be seen if the former friends can bury the hatchet.

What's the relationship between LeBron James and Charles Barkley now?

LeBron James (left) and Charles Barkley. (Photo: Courtesy of Lakers Daily)

LeBron James and Charles Barkley appear to be cordial during interviews on air. However, the two have made comments about the other a few times in the past decade. Barkley once criticized James for being 'whiny' in early 2017.

James responded by attacking Barkley for his gambling, debts and incidents with fans. However, Chuck didn't retaliate as he said that he only criticizes players because it's his job.

The two seem to have fun whenever they interact during interviews. During the 2022 NBA All-Star Draft, James couldn't stop laughing at the jokes made by Barkley.

Edited by Bhargav