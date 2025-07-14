"I'm officially cleared" - Victor Wembanyama drops major update on his Spurs return after concerning DVT scare

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama saw his sophomore season end with a DVT diagnosis. He missed the final months of the 2024-25 season, but with the new season fast approaching, he dropped an update on his return on Monday.

“I'm officially cleared to return. It just happened — I got the green light from the Spurs' medical staff just a few hours ago (last Friday)," Wemby said. "Phew, I’ll finally be able to play a bit of basketball again !”

Wembanyama was cleared by the Spurs medical staff on Monday. San Antonio plan for Wemby to be fully ready by training camp for the 2025-26 season. As of April, the 2024 Rookie of the Year had already returned to light weightlifting and on-court work, though full contact drills were still off-limits.

The DVT occurred post-All-Star break in February. He had surgery and an extended recovery period. He also took a 10-day spiritual retreat at Shaolin Temple in China in June, where he embraced both the mental and physical resilience ahead of his return.

He ended the 2024-25 regular season averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game. He shot 47.6%, including 35.2% from beyond the arc.

What's next for Victor Wembanyama and Spurs?

Victor Wembanyama's immediate return will bring joy to fans of the San Antonio Spurs. He will ramp up full basketball activities, and may be advised not to represent France at the EuroBasket to avoid setbacks and focus on an uninterrupted season.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs celebrates during the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on February 10, 2025 in Washington - Source: Getty

Upon his return, Wemby would form a deadly trio with De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, alongside 2025 NBA draft's No. 2 pick Dylan Harper. The Spurs struggled defensively without him as they fell to the bottom five in defensive rating after his injury.

