“I'm a Piston fan for life my ninja” - Draymond Green’s mother weighs in on the max extension debate, hints that she would love it if her son played for the Pistons

The Golden State Warriors have some big questions to answer in the coming weeks, and one of them concerns Draymond Green's extension. The four-time NBA champion is extension-eligible on Aug. 3, and he expects the franchise to offer him the max.

The Warriors paid a total bill of $364 million last season, and the ownership is already upset at the monstrous number. Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Green are all extension-eligible this summer. Paying everyone would entail colossal luxury tax penalties.

If they did keep everyone happy and extended them, they would look at a total bill of around $564 million. Warriors owner Joe Lacob has said that he is unwilling to spend beyond a certain limit, and that has sparked debate over whether Green deserves a max extension.

Now, his mother has chimed in on the matter. She replied to a WarriorsTalk tweet, which asked if Green deserved the extension, and said:

"Alot of you are saying he shouldnt get MAX but guys that hasn't won anything get BREAD based off potential! #MANGONE"

Green is from Saginaw, Michigan, and his hometown team is the Detroit Pistons. One fan suggested that the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year would look good in a Pistons jersey. And Green's mother responded by implying she would love it as it would bring Green closer to home.

Mary B @BabersGreen @HellaADZ 90 miles from me! I'm a Piston fan for life my ninja! @HellaADZ 90 miles from me! I'm a Piston fan for life my ninja!

Green deserves to be in a class of players who shouldn't worry about their franchise duping them. He is a franchise legend and one of the team's championship pillars. The Dubs probably wouldn't have won any of their championships without Green. And he deserves credit for revolutionizing the sport alongside Steph Curry as he is a valuable cog in the Warriors' system.

Green will make $25.8 million this season and $27.4 million in 2023-24, which is a player option. If he receives an offer next week, it would require him to opt out in the final year and sign a $138.4 million four-year extension. It will give him $3.4 million more in 2023-24 than he would have made if he opted in.

Only time will tell if Lacob will be willing to spend a huge amount of cash to keep Green happy.

Steph Curry will be upset if the Golden State Warriors lose Draymond Green

Steph Curry, right, of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with Draymond Green and his daughter, Kyla Green, after winning the 2022 NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors might not be able to keep everyone happy, but the one player they need to keep happy is Steph Curry. It is practically written in stone that Curry, Thompson and Green will retire as Warriors legends and their jerseys will one day hang in the rafters at Chase Center.

If the front office somehow splits up the Big Three due to money issues, it is no surprise that Curry will be upset. He reportedly looks at the three of them as a "package deal" and would never want to lose them. The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II reported:

"A bigger concern is how the NBA Finals MVP would feel about Green not getting an extension. Multiple sources said Curry would not be happy if the Warriors lost Green because the team didn’t want to pay him. Curry is under contract for four more years and has a desire for Green and Thompson to be with him for the length of his stay."

They begin next week with a championship pillar in Draymond Green, who wants to get paid.



Extension season is coming and the Warriors have to make some tough decisions that could come with major ramifications. They begin next week with a championship pillar in Draymond Green, who wants to get paid.

The Warriors usually wait until there is one year left on a player's deal to talk extension – even Curry did so. There are two years left on Green's deal, and it is firmly believed that the Dubs' front office is interested in having extension talks with Green next summer. So, even if the deadline for this offseason passes away, it might not be time to panic just yet.

