“I’m playing you in the biopic” - Timothee Chalamet suggests huge tribute for Ernie Johnson after Inside The NBA draws the curtains 

Inside The NBA, the beloved show on TNT that broadcasts analysis and other fun segments during NBA games, will end its airing on the mother network after this season.

In one of the show’s last airing during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks, host Ernie Johnson and celebrity Timothee Chalamet exchanged pleasantries on the sidelines.

In a video posted by NBA on TNT on X, Chalamet told Ernie Johnson that he would like to play the sports show host in a biopic that would honor his career. Johnson complimented Chalamet, who was beside actor and comedian Ben Stiller, saying how honored he was to come across the celebrities.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I’m playing you in the biopic,” Chalamet told Johnson repeatedly.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Trending

“You’ve made me the coolest grandpa of all time,” Johnson said.

Expand Tweet

Chalamet and Stiller, both of whom were superfans of the Knicks, were inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday night to watch as the Pacers took a 3-1 lead over New York. Meanwhile, Johnson was there to broadcast an episode of Inside The NBA as the game was played on TNT.

Next year, the show will be airing on ESPN and will retain the same quartet featuring Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. Inside The NBA has been on TNT since 1989, before Johnson became a host in 1990 and Smith in 1998. Barkley and O’Neal then joined the crew following their retirement from basketball.

TNT has been airing the NBA since 1988, but will eventually see its end as a broadcast partner next year.

Ernie Johnson lauds Inside The NBA crew after signing off with TNT

With their long-term work relationships, Ernie Johnson and the entire Inside The NBA crew had an emotional farewell in their final in-studio episode. In a clip of their documentary, Johnson expressed his love for the show’s crew, saying that they were the best family in his broadcast career.

"This is the greatest family in TV history, right here,” he addressed the crew, along with the studio workers based in Atlanta.

ESPN’s presentation of the show remained unknown for next season, but it's expected to continue airing the same fun segments that made NBA fans love it for so many years.

But before it ends, it will still have a few more episodes this season, depending on the results of the NBA conference finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More