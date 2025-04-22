"We screwed up": Ernie Johnson and TNT apologize of 'inexcusable' reporting on Billy Ray Bates

Inside the NBA’s Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley covered Sunday's slate of playoff games. During Game 1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 121-100 win over the Miami Heat, Billy Ray Bates’ name came up in the discussion. Bates dropped 29 points in his playoff debut off the bench in 1980, a figure that the Cavaliers’ Ty Jerome nearly topped in a similar role.

During the discussion, Barkley asked if the former Portland Trail Blazers star was still alive. O’Neal told him that Bates had already passed away.

On Monday, Ernie Johnson had this to say before Inside the NBA started its coverage of the playoffs:

“We would like to issue a correction and an apology for something that happened last night on Inside the NBA. … In the course of our discussion, we passed on some bad information that Billy Ray Bates had passed away.

“While it was inadvertent, it was also inaccurate and insensitive and inexcusable. In short, we screwed up. We apologize to Billy Ray Bates and his family."

The Inside the NBA co-hosts ribbed Charles Barkley for asking that question. After some banter, Shaquille O’Neal, who likely received information from someone, told the crew that Billy Ray Bates had passed away.

As the show is perhaps the most highly sought-after in sports entertainment, it did not take long for fans to notice. Many promptly called out the inaccurate information. Ernie Johnson ensured they issued the apology right off the bat in the next episode.

Fans react to Ernie Johnson’s public apology on behalf of TNT’s Inside the NBA

With 5.7 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) alone, it did not take long for Ernie Johnson’s public apology to go viral. Fans promptly reacted to the veteran sports host’s comments on behalf of TNT’s Inside the NBA:

“On resurrection Sunday. I see what you all did there”

One fan said:

“It is imperative that Billy be invited to appear as a guest on Inside the NBA for a series of games and be adequately compensated.”

Another fan said:

“But now we all know who Billy Ray Bates is. They should be appreciative.”

@Coldgamett continued:

s**t happens, hopefully the Bates family isn't taking it too deep

@frenchy51tre commented:

“Coming from Ernie Johnson I know it’s sincere”

Billy Ray Bates first played during the 1979-80 season with the Portland Trail Blazers. He was the No. 47 pick in the 1978 draft but played overseas before joining the NBA a year later. Bates called it a career after the 1982-83 season with the LA Lakers. He spent the majority of his career playing in the Philippines after his stint in the NBA.

Inside the NBA passed incorrect information about him on Sunday and apologized for it via Ernie Johnson.

